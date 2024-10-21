GIF breakdown: A look at Alabama's mixed red-zone success against Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Struggling to run the ball consistently against a physical Tennessee front seven, Alabama experienced mixed results during its four trips to the red zone during its 24-17 loss over the weekend.





The Crimson Tide scored all 17 of its points in the red zone but also threw away points with a costly interception in the first quarter.





In total Alabama ran 10 red-zone plays, resulting in a combined 20 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. The Tide came away with a combined 0 yards on four red-zone runs but scored on a 7-yard carry by running back Justice Haynes in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Milroe was 3 of 6 for 20 yards and an interception on his red-zone passes.





Here’s a breakdown of all 10 of Alabama’s red-zone plays against Tennessee.



