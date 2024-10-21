GIF breakdown: A look at Alabama's mixed red-zone success against Tennessee

in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Struggling to run the ball consistently against a physical Tennessee front seven, Alabama experienced mixed results during its four trips to the red zone during its 24-17 loss over the weekend.
The Crimson Tide scored all 17 of its points in the red zone but also threw away points with a costly interception in the first quarter.
In total Alabama ran 10 red-zone plays, resulting in a combined 20 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. The Tide came away with a combined 0 yards on four red-zone runs but scored on a 7-yard carry by running back Justice Haynes in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Milroe was 3 of 6 for 20 yards and an interception on his red-zone passes.
Here’s a breakdown of all 10 of Alabama’s red-zone plays against Tennessee.
- WDE
- PRO
- OT
- WR
- CB
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB
- ILB