TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Looking to inject more explosion into its passing game, Alabama ripped up its past tendencies to provide a new plan of attack through the air. The shakeup was a success as the Crimson Tide recorded five passing plays of 20 or more yards against Auburn, including a pair of long touchdowns.

Bryce Young went 2 of 4 on passes that traveled 20 or more yards through the air, but Alabama's aerial damage against Auburn wasn’t limited to deep throws. Instead, the Crimson Tide hit the Tigers with a bit of everything, utilizing run-pass options and screens in addition to letting its Heisman Trophy winner air it out long.

“We did a lot of quality control before this game to break every tendency that we had,” Nick Saban said after the game. “We did some different formations, different presentations that we did, different play-action passes, and it paid off for us.”

Here’s a breakdown of Alabama’s big gains through the air during its 49-27 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.