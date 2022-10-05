Burnett is a combo guard at 6’4" and 190 lbs and was known for his elite shooting coming out of high school. Alabama was thought to be a perfect fit for Burnett, because of the up-tempo pace and spacing they provide, but he ultimately chose to go to a more conservative style at Texas Tech.

Nimari Burnett at one point during his recruitment was considered a heavy Alabama lean, but then a surprise happened when he chose to go play for Chris Beard at Texas Tech. Burnett was the 34th ranked prospect according to Rivals and was a very good player from a great school in Prolific Prep.

In high school, Burnett was a highly sought-after prospect with no shortage of powerhouse offers. His offers included Arizona, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio St, and USC. In the end, it was thought to be an Alabama, Texas Tech, and Oregon race considering they got the final three visits. Alabama felt good about their chances after the visit to Tuscaloosa, but ultimately, he ended up choosing the Red Raiders. Alabama was desperately searching for that star combo guard that fit their system and ended up finding them in the way of Joshua Primo and Keon Ellis.

Once Nimari Burnett arrived at Texas Tech, he immediately found playing time. He played 18 minutes a game right away, but as the season progressed, it showed that it was just not a good schematic fit for Burnett, and he struggled. He only appeared in 12 games his freshman season and decided he wanted to enter the transfer portal. At Texas Tech, he was asked to play out of his role of being a good scorer both on the ball and off. Their system was not near as offensive-friendly as Alabama’s was, and Burnett realized that.

When Burnett hit the portal, he was a hot commodity once again in the open market. Even though new schools were coming after him, everyone knew where he would end up going. He still had that great relationship with Bryan Hodgson and Nate Oats that he formed in high school, so it was basically a second chance for him. He entered the portal in January and officially transferred to Alabama in April after the season. Unfortunately, his first season was cut short in the preseason after he tore his ACL. Some brutal luck for Burnett who was primed for a bounce-back year in his first season with the Tide.

Coming off the injury, Burnett looks better than ever. He showed in the foreign tour that he can still shoot it extremely well and will be a solid multi-position defender as well with his length and athleticism. He is a great scorer and facilitator when he has the ball and knows how to set himself up when he doesn’t have the ball. He will be an integral part of this year’s team and is an X-factor that could decide how far this team can go in the 2022-23 season.