Four-star combo guard Josh Primo recently made news by announcing his plans to reclassify to the 2020 class and forgo his senior year of high school. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound combo guard from Royal Crown High School in Toronto, Ontario, now plans to choose a school in the near future and enroll in college over the summer.

Despite being 17 years old, Primo has the potential to be a one-and-done player at the next level. The minimum age to enter the NBA Draft is 19, but since he turns 19 in 2021 he’d be eligible to declare after one season in college. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, that is a realistic possibility as the analyst recently projected Primo as a first-round talent and stated he will including him in the next 2021 ESPN mock draft.

Alabama is viewed as the favorites to land the budding talent as he has already made a trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., while also visiting Creighton. A few minutes of highlight film will show why Primo has caught the attention of Alabama head coach Nate Oats and several others. However, in order to gain more insight on the young guard, BamaInsider spoke with his current head coach, Juevol Myles.

“Josh on the court is committed and driven on the court,” Myles said. “He works long hours and is very focused on his goals. Josh doesn't put boundaries on himself. One thing I love about the kid is that he stays in the moment. He has dreams, but he doesn't skip steps.”

According to Myles, Primo demonstrated that same level of dedication in the classroom where he worked relentlessly in order to be eligible to graduate high school early.

“Josh is an amazing student and he is preparing for the workload of basketball and the classroom. Taking his courses seriously and excelling in them is his first priority,” Myles said. “To make that kind of leap takes confidence and a strong-willed person, and Primo seems to be set up for success because of his hard work and supporting cast around him.”

Primo is viewed as one of the elite shooters in the 2020 class and offers a smooth stroke that never seems rush. He shoots close to 40 percent from beyond the arc and could be a fit in Oats’ spread out system. This past summer, he averaged 4.2 points over six games while playing for Team Canada in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

“Elite shooter is an understatement,” Myles said. “He is a very underrated floor general and he has shown elite leadership.”

Alabama and Creighton are viewed as the leaders for Primo with Ohio State, Arizona State and Oregon all in the mix. Primo previously stated his desire to play in an up-tempo system where he can showcase his abilities from beyond the arc — something that might give Alabama the edge. It is not known whether he will take any more official visits, but he has stated he wants to make his college decision within the next month and enroll in school in the summer.