Georgia tight end enjoys first summer camp in Tuscaloosa

Kylan Fox, 2024 tight end from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, participated in Alabama's first summer camp on Wednesday. Fox traveled to Tuscaloosa with his godfather where he showcased his talents to the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

"Everything went smooth," Fox said. "I spent all my time working at tight end. I loved working with Coach (Joe) Cox. He's a very energized dude who likes to work. He said he was impressed with me."

"I feel like I did great. I got a lot of reps and learned a lot. The way the coaches ran the camp was great. They made sure everybody was moving around smooth and getting things done. It was a pretty tough camp and was also very hot out there."

The trip to Tuscaloosa was a first for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete. He has collected 39 offers which includes Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia. Alabama didn't offer Fox after camp, but he is officially on the Tide's radar.

"The process is a lot slower at Alabama," he said in regards to a potential offer from the Crimson Tide. "Coach Cox told me that they'll evaluate me starting tomorrow."

"I toured the facilities. They were great! A lot of legendary things in there. I thought the facilities were nice and the coaches are energetic. I feel like it'll be a great fit for me."

Fox will attend the Georgia camp on Thursday followed by N.C. State on Saturday. He is also scheduled to attend the Ohio State camp on June 21. Fox is working on dates to visit Auburn, Clemson and Louisville.