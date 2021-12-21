Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs announces transfer to Alabama

Alabama’s current running back room is running low on depth at the moment, but the Crimson Tide’s future backfield just received a major boost. Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced Tuesday that he will be transferring to Alabama for the coming season. The sophomore entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month after playing the past two seasons for the Yellow Jackets.

Gibbs is viewed as the top running back in the transfer portal. Through 12 games this season, he averaged 5.22 yards per carry, leading Georgia Tech with 746 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back also has 36 receptions for 470 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. He’s earned a 91.5 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest mark of any running back in the nation.

In addition to his offensive production, Gibbs has also excelled on kickoff returns where he is averaging 25.61 yards on 23 attempts. He had a 98-yard return for a touchdown against Boston College earlier this season.

Gibbs, a native of Dalton, Ga., was rated as the No. 2 all-purpose back and 70 overall player in the 2020 class. While Alabama’s current backfield is down to two healthy members, the arrival of Gibbs should give the Tide a deep running back unit next year.

Alabama is set to lose its starting running back in fifth-year senior Brian Robinson Jr. this offseason. However, it will return Trey Sanders as well as Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Camar Wheaton, who are all coming off of knee injuries. Alabama also signed two four-star backs in Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller in the 2022 class.