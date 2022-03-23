Georgia safety Ty White attends Alabama spring practice

Ty'Shun 'Ty' White, 2024 Rivals100 safety from Buford High School in Georgia, made the four hour trek with his father to Tuscaloosa on Monday. It was his first visit to see the University of Alabama. He described the visit as "awesome" after he attended defensive back meetings, toured the facilities, watched practice and spoke with head coach Nick Saban.

"It was a dream come true," White said regarding his conversation with Coach Saban. "He said he really appreciated me coming to visit the school and said he didn't have a chance to watch my film yet, but T-Rob (Travaris Robinson, Alabama defensive backs coach) said I play just like the way he likes it; fast and physical at the point of attack.

"He said he wanted me to come back to camp. He also said to come visit anytime I wanted. I loved watching practice, the pace everyone moves at and how Coach Saban was really working with the DBs (defensive backs)."

White was impressed with what he observed in the Tide's DB unit especially one particular player entering his junior season this fall.

"They are going to be something special, most definitely," he said about Alabama's secondary. "The experience the older guys will have on the younger guys will go a long way for them this year. I saw all the DBs. The player who stood out was most definitely my favorite college player, Malachi Moore, who I watched most of practice.”

Another highlight of the visit was spending time with Alabama's new defensive backs coach. White looks forward to returning to Tuscaloosa this summer to attend the Tide's camp and work in the secondary.

"T-Rob was the coach that I spent the most time talking to," White said. "He said he loves my film, and I play just how he wants his players to play. T-Rob is my guy and he felt like family."

White has amassed 29 scholarship offers in the early stages of his recruitment. He does not have any favorites at this time. He hopes to trim down his list after summer camps and visits. He is hoping to earn an offer from Alabama during his next trip to Tuscaloosa.

"I like the facilities and the family atmosphere that was shown throughout everyone on campus," he concluded.

