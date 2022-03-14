Georgia lineman attends Tide's first spring practice

Paul Mubenga, four-star offensive tackle from Buford High School in Georgia, is one of the first recruits to see Alabama begin its spring practice. Mubenga attended the Tide's first practice on Friday with his father. It was his first trip to Tuscaloosa.

Mubenga has reeled in 36 scholarship offers with the majority of attention from programs like Arkansas, Colorado, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

This was his first opportunity to see the Crimson Tide and vice versa. He is considering a return to Alabama in April, but said he will definitely return in the summer (June) for the coaching staff to see him in camp.

"It was great," Mubenga said. "I had a lot of fun. I was able to tour the facility and watch them practice. What I enjoyed the most was just being in the meetings with Coach Wolford (Alabama OL coach) and the players.

"Overall, everything about the visit was great. The best part of the trip was just interacting with the players. I talked to Seth McLaughlin (former Buford High School star) for the most part."

Mubenga had a good conversation with the Tide's new offensive line coach (Wolford) during the visit. He likes what he sees in the position coach and also impressed with the Alabama offensive line unit.

"He is a straightforward person about his expectations," he said about Coach Wolford. "He's a great person to be around and learn from. He told me that I had all the tools in my advantage as a player, and they wanted me to come back for a camp in June to get an in-person evaluation.

"They have size and talent all along the line, and I believe with coach Wolford coaching they’ll be able to both run and pass the ball at will."

It may have just been the first spring practice for the Crimson Tide, but Mubenga saw why Alabama is always one of the best teams in the country.

"Coach Saban has high expectations on what he wants out of his players, and I was able to see that while watching practice," Mubenga said. "I like the overall competitive environment out there, in class and on-the-field it's always competitive.”