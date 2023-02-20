The recruiting process is narrowing down for Demello Jones. The four-star athlete out of Swainsboro (Ga.) has offers from all over the country with a top 10 that heavily represents the Southeast. Recent ACC and SEC visits have been taken with three among his favorites ready to host him this spring.

THE BREAKDOWN

Jones’ top schools: North Carolina, Georgia, Miami, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and South Carolina.

Recent visits taken: North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Upcoming visits: “I’m going back to Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama soon,” Jones said.

How the Swainsboro High School standout narrowed the list: “I based it off life after college and stuff like that,” Jones shared. “I looked at what will benefit me after the NFL, and if football doesn’t work out.”

The Rivals250 prospect has not set aside any teams for official visits yet.

During the 2022 season, Jones rushed for 1,279 yards off 122 carries with 20 touchdowns and secured 14 passes for 384 yards with seven more scores on offense. When the field was flipped, Jones accounted for 44 stops with six passes broken up.