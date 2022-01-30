Georgia DL speechless after receiving Alabama offer

Stephiylan Green, four-star defensive tackle from Rome High School in Georgia, had not heard anything from Alabama until he received an invite to attend the Tide's Junior Day on Saturday. He responded to the invite by saying "lock me in".

"I didn't think I was gong to get offered," Green said. "We were going to the basketball game. One of the guys told me that Coach Saban wanted to speak to me. I didn't know what to expect. I was nervous.

"Coach Saban was breaking down my film. He told me what he likes about me and said he needs more players like me. I was speechless. I was about to drop some tears in there.”

It was an eye-opening visit in several aspects. The best part of the visit was when he received the offer from Coach Saban. He also enjoyed learning more about what Alabama has to offer.

"The visit was great," he said. "It's Alabama. All you see is greatness. It was a great experience for me. I couldn't stay for the basketball game. I was too excited.

"Everything about the visit was great. I learned more about the medical care they provide. They try to make sure you don't get hurt. They can find out if you are going to get hurt before it happens. I paid a lot of attention to it."

The 6-foot-4, 272-pound lineman has 12 offers, but said there are four schools standing out above the others: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. He is not in any rush to make a decision. Alabama has been one of his top schools long before receiving the offer.

"Alabama was always a dream school of mine," Green said. "My two dream schools growing up were Oregon and Alabama. Oregon was a dream school because I really liked De'Anthony Thomas and Marcus Mariotta.

"I also liked their uniforms when I was a kid. With Alabama it's because of Nick Saban. I have always liked Coach Saban. Then to receive an offer from Alabama is crazy."

Watch junior season highlights!