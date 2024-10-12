Game rewind: No. 7 Alabama survives scare against South Carolina

In the wake of arguably the biggest upset loss in program history, No. 7 Alabama avoided a second straight embarrassing defeat Saturday, hanging on for a 27-19 victory over South Carolina. A crucial defensive stand in the fourth quarter allowed Alabama to milk the clock before Jalen Milroe provided a clutch third-and-10 touchdown, 34-yard touchdown toss to Germie Bernard to extend the Alabama lead with less than two minutes remaining. South Carolina struck back as wide receiver Nyck Harbor hauled in a 31-yard touchdown reception of his own, but the Gamecocks would fail the two-point conversion, recover the onside kick, and then throw an interception to Alabama, which would close the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown Alabama: Jalen Milroe 1-yard touchdown rush (9 plays, 75 yards)

Alabama 7, South Carolina 0 | 11:00

Key play:

After being stuffed short of the sticks on their first third down and just the third play of the contest, Alabama’s offense was left with a fourth-and-1. The Crimson Tide hurried up to the line of scrimmage and elected to go for it on the fourth play, calling a quarterback keeper for Jalen Milroe, who took it two yards for the conversion. The fourth down conversion jumpstarted the Alabama offense, who would score six plays later, taking an early seven-point advantage.

Player of the quarter:

Despite misplacing a go ball to Ryan Williams, which looked like a sure-fire touchdown, Jalen Milroe essentially picked up where he’s left off this season in the first quarter against the Gamecocks. Milroe completed 6 of 7 passes for 79 yards, also running in the sole score of the first quarter on a one-yard touchdown rush.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown Alabama: Justice Haynes 2-yard touchdown rush (7 plays, 67 yards)

Alabama 14, South Carolina 0 | 4:38

—Touchdown South Carolina: Mazeo Bennett Jr. 36-yard touchdown reception from LaNorris Sellers (10 plays, 75 yards)

Alabama 14, South Carolina 7 | 1:37

—Safety Alabama: Jalen Milroe intentional grounding in the endzone

Alabama 14, South Carolina 9 | 1:28

—Field Goal South Carolina: Alex Herrera 37-yard field goal (1 play)

Alabama 14, South Carolina 12 | 0:00

Key play:

South Carolina’s offense looked like it had found some momentum on their second drive after converting four first downs in a row and reaching the Alabama 27-yard line. South Carolina quarterback Lanoris Sellers dropped back and found the dirt as Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith met him in the pocket, taking the Gamecock signal caller down for an eight-yard loss. The sack was significant because it knocked South Carolina out of field goal range, forcing the Gamecocks to go for it, which they would end up fumbling to Alabama.

Player of the quarter:

Alabama suffered a big hit in the first half when USC transfer and top cornerback Domani Jackson suffered an injury that saw him leave the field, true freshman Jaylen Mbakwe entered the game. The five-star defensive back wasn't targeted once in the second quarter and laid a big hit on a 3rd down, although South Carolina scored the next play.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown South Carolina: Raheim Sanders 1-yard touchdown rush (16 plays, 85 yards)

Alabama 14, South Carolina 19 | 6:20

Key play:

After a striking end to the first half, South Carolina came out in the third quarter and changed the game's pace on a 16-play, eight-minute touchdown drive. The drive's key play came when Alabama had the Gamecocks on third-and-2 at the Alabama 22-yard line. South Carolina called a shovel pass to running back Oscar Adaway lll, for a 14-yard gain. Vanderbilt punished Alabama in Week 6, who used the triple-option offense to punish the Crimson Tide, and the Gamecocks pulled the play right out of the Commodores playbook.

Player of the quarter:

South Carolina’s offensive line collectively came up clutch on the third quarter's first drive. South Carolina ran the ball 13 of 16 plays on the opening drive of the second half, with none going for negatives, also blocking on a 22-yard shovel pass on third down, and capped it off with the one yard touchdown

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown Alabama: Jalen Milroe 7-yard touchdown rush (3 plays, 31 yards)

Alabama 20, South Carolina 19 | 10:42

—Touchdown Alabama: Germie Bernard 34-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (3 plays, 31 yards)

Alabama 27, South Carolina 19 | 1:54

—Touchdown South Carolina: Nyck Harbor 8-yard touchdown reception from LaNorris Sellers (7 plays, 75 yards)

TWO POINT CONVERSION NO GOOD

Alabama 27, South Carolina 25 | 0:43

Key play:

Leading for most of the second half, South Carolina looked to regain the lead with a 51-yard field goal with six minutes remaining. Gamecocks kicker Alex Herrera miss-hit the attempt, shanking in to the right, and giving Alabama the ball back, which allowed them to chew the clock.

Player of the quarter:

Jaylen Mbakwe impressed in crunch time well playing in relief of an injured Domani Jackson. The true freshman totaled three tackles on the second South Carolina drive of the quarter, where the Gamecocks would eventually miss a lead-taking field goal try.

Game balls

Germie Bernard: The Washington transfer opened up the game with two receptions for 42 yards in the first quarter, and then went quiet for a while, until scoring what would become the game clinching touchdown for Alabama. On third-and-10 with just two-minutes remaining, Bernard found himself wide open on a post route, that he hauled in for a 34-yard touchdown.

Jihaad Campbell: The junior linebacker fled the stat sheet in the win for Alabama, totaling seven tackles, including a TFL, along with a sack and forced fumble.

Jaylen Mbakwe: Five-star true freshman Mbakwe entered the game in the second quarter after fellow cornerback Domani Jackson was carted off, and played a quality game against the Gamecocks. Mbakwe totaled three tackles, one being a TFL well giving up just 15 yards receiving.

Keon Sabb: Sabb filled the stat sheet for the Alabama defense, leading the Crimson Tide in total tackles with 12 against the Gamecocks.