Game rewind: No. 15 Alabama stomps No. 21 Missouri on homecoming

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) scores a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

After dropping two of its last three games, Alabama responded the only way it could have in Week 9 against No. 21 Missouri: winning big. Despite a sluggish first quarter from both teams, the Tigers' hopes were killed when starting quarterback Brady Cook sustained an injury in the second quarter and did not return for the remainder of the night. From then on, it was all Kane Wommack's "Swarm D." The Crimson Tide intercepted Mizzou backup Drew Pyne three times; Malachi Moore caught the first, and then Bray Hubbard and Qua Russaw both recorded their first career interceptions. The Crimson Tide offense also fixed one of its many mistakes from Week 8 in Knoxville, capitalizing on turnovers. Alabama scored twice after the three interceptions. When the final whistle blew, Alabama finished with a 34-0 victory, the first shutout of the Kalen DeBoer era. The Crimson Tide will have a week to regroup with a open date, before traveling to Baton Rouge and facing off with LSU on Nov. 9.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary: —FIELD GOAL Alabama: Graham Nicholson 47-yard field goal (8 plays, 50 yards) Alabama 3, Missouri 0 | 8:50 Key play: Alabama moved down the field effectively on its opening drive, gaining 53 yards until facing a third down at the Missouri 25-yard line. Alabama’s rushing attempt was stuffed, forcing the Crimson Tide to send out Miami (Ohio) transfer kicker Graham Nicholson to kick a field goal attempt. Nicholson nailed his kick from 47 yards out, the longest of his Alabama career. Player of the quarter: Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell came up with a big first quarter for Alabama, leading the team with four tackles and the team's lone sack. Campbell broke through the offensive line on Missouri’s second play of the afternoon, bringing down Tigers quarterback Brady Cook for a sack. Alabama held Missouri to just 35 yards of offense in the first.



SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary: —FIELD GOAL Alabama: Graham Nicholson 39-yard field goal (11 plays, 59 yards) Alabama 6, Missouri 0 | 4:38 —Touchdown Alabama: Jam Miller 3-yard touchdown rush (3 plays, 35 yards) Alabama 13, Missouri 0 | 1:54 Key play: After Missouri quarterback Brady Cook left for the locker room midway through the second quarter, the Tigers sent out Notre Dame transfer and backup Drew Pyne in relief of the usual starter. After three consecutive runs to start the series, Pyne threw the ball, looking for his top wideout Luther Burden III. An earnt pass fell into the hands of Alabama safety Malachi Moore, who returned the ball to Alabama’s 34-yard line. Alabama would score three plays later for the first touchdown of the afternoon. Player of the quarter: Since Week 4, Alabama has struggled to establish a running game, unable to open up its offense through the ground. In the second quarter against Missouri, Jam Miller flashed a glimpse of hope for the run game as he looked explosive on his rushes, including a 14-yard pop and a punch-in touchdown from the three-yard line.



THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary: —Touchdown Alabama: Jalen Milroe 3-yard touchdown rush (6 plays, 80 yards) Alabama 20, Missouri 0 | 12:33 —Touchdown Alabama: Jalen Milroe 5-yard touchdown rush (5 plays, 65 yards) Alabama 27, Missouri 0 | 4:28 Key play: On Missouri’s first offensive series of the second half, Pyne looked for Burden on a streak as the junior had a step on DaShawn Jones. As the ball traveled towards Burden, sophomore defensive back Bray Hubbard flew in from Burden’s right side, leaping in the air and snagging the interception before falling out of bounds. Player of the quarter: The interception was Hubbard’s first career takeaway and a confidence booster for the Mississippi native, who was playing in relief of Keon Sabb, who is out for an extended period due to injury.



FOURTH QUARTER