Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin, a battle that is always highly anticipated and sure to have some fireworks.This time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama came out on top once again. In a tightly contested battle, the Crimson Tide ended up victorious, taking a 24 to 10 victory over Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Field Goal Alabama: Will Reichard 48-yard field goal (11 plays, 61 yards, 6:02)

Alabama 3, Ole Miss 0 | 6:57

—TOUCHDOWN Ole Miss: Jaxson Dart 10-yard rush (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:02)

Ole Miss 7, Alabama 3 | 3:55

Key play:

Jalen Milroe takes off out of the pocket for an 18-yard scramble, entering into Ole Miss territory and eventually setting up Will Reichard’s field goal. On a 2nd down, Milroe takes off and is met by tacklers at the Ole Miss 45 but keeps pushing the scrum of players ahead until he reached the 40-yard line.

Player of the quarter:

Jaxson Dart led Ole Miss right down the field for its second drive of the game and picked up the first touchdown. Dart concluded the Rebels’ scoring drive following a 10-yard rush up the middle. Dart finished the quarter going 5-for-8 passing with 87 yards and a touchdown to top it off.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 40-yard field goal (4 plays, -21 yards, 2:02)

Ole Miss 7, Alabama 6 | 5:42

Key play:

Ja’Corey Brooks comes up with a huge block punt to give Alabama field position at the 1-yard line on the following drive. Backed up in its own end zone, Ole Miss is forced to punt on 4th down and Brooks makes a break for the punter and comes up with the huge block to give the Crimson Tide field position to set up Will Reichard’s second field goal of the game.

Player of the quarter:

Terrion Arnold finishes the quarter with a couple tackles, including a great pass breakup in the end zone on 3rd down to force Ole Miss to kick a field goal. Arnold made both of his tackles and the pass deflection on the Rebels’ final drive of the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

​​—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 23-yard field goal

Alabama 9, Ole Miss 7 | 11:04

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Hale 33-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (6 plays, 59 yards, 2:38)

Ty Simpson 2-yard rush for the 2pt conversion

Alabama 17, Ole Miss 7 | 6:29

—FIELD GOAL Ole Miss: Caden Johnson 35-yard field goal (14 plays, 58 yards, 5:51)

Alabama 17, Ole Miss 10 | 0:34

Key play:

Jalen Milroe delivers a 33-yard bomb to Jalen Hale in the endzone for Alabama’s first touchdown of the game. From the shotgun, despite being drilled on the throw, Milroe’s pass finds Hale in stride for a crucial touchdown.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe had a great third quarter despite a mediocre showing in the first half. He finished the quarter going 4-for-5 through the air with 108 yards, along with a 33-yard passing touchdown to Jalen Hale for Alabama’s first touchdown.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jase McClellan 8-yard touchdown rush (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:24)

Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10 | 12:10

Key play:

Following a 21-yard reception by Robbie Ouzts, Jase McClellan breaks away for a 22-yard rush, bringing the ball all the way down to the red zone. The big rush led to the Crimson Tide's second touchdown of the game.

Player of the quarter:

Jase McClellan pulls off several big runs, including his 22 yard scamper to bring the Crimson Tide offense down to the Ole Miss 8-yard line. The next play, McClellan reaches the end zone for an eight yard touchdown rush, and for Alabama's second touchdown of the game.

GAME BALLS

Jalen Milroe: After being announced as the confirmed first string quarterback earlier in the week, Milroe took control of his offense and put together a solid showing as a whole. Despite struggles in the first half, Milroe finished the game going 17 for 21 passing with 225 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Hale for Alabama's first touchdown of the game.

Jase McClellan: McClellan was the workhorse of the run game for the Alabama offense. Breaking several big runs, including a 22-yard rush in the fourth quarter to eventually set up his rushing touchdown, McClellan was a popular contributor to the offense all game long.

Will Reichard: For a while, Reichard was Alabama's only source of offense as he put up the first nine points by himself. He finished the game going 3 for 3 on field goals, with his longest being from 48 yards out.

Terrion Arnold: The shining spot of Alabama's secondary was easily Terrion Arnold. Not only did he prevent a potential touchdown from Ole Miss right before the first half concluded, but he also picked off a pass from Jaxson Dart and returned it 37 yards. Arnold's interception eventually led to the Crimson Tide's first touchdown of the game.