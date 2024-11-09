Game rewind: No. 11 Alabama dominates No. 15 LSU on the road

Jalen Milroe (#4) leads offense out onto the field ahead of Alabama's Week 11 matchup with No. 15 LSU. | Credit: @AlabamaFTBL (X)

Baton Rouge, LA — In a high stakes Week 11 matchup between rivals Alabama and LSU, the Crimson Tide stomped the Tigers. Things were close through the first half, but once Alabama defense forced LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to fumble the football midway through the second quarter, the floodgates open for the Tide. At the point of the first half fumble, Alabama was holding onto a 14–6 lead. The Crimson Tide would finish the game on a 28-7 run, finishing the Tigers off, and ending their College Football Playoff hopes with a 42-13 victory.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary: —Touchdown ALABAMA: Jalen Milroe 39-yard touchdown rush (8 plays, 75 yards) Alabama 7, LSU 0 | 10:49 —Field Goal LSU: Damian Ramos 23-yard field goal (6 plays, 44 yards) Alabama 7, LSU 3 | 00:00 —Touchdown ALABAMA: Justice Haynes 1-yard touchdown rush (15 plays, 75 yards) Alabama 14, LSU 3 | 2:06 Key play: Lining up for just the eighth offensive play of the night, Alabama had quickly advanced the football to the LSU 39-yard line. Quarterback Jalen Milroe pulled the ball from running back Jam Miller on a read option, looking towards the outside before cutting upfield through the heart of the Tigers' defense. Milroe outran everybody on the Tigers’ defense before crossing the goal line for the opening touchdown of the night and doing a dance in front of the LSU student section. Player of the quarter: Jalen Milroe looked electric in the first quarter, making multiple big plays for the Alabama offense. Milroe broke a sack attempt on the first drive, connecting with Ryan Williams for a 19-yard gain. Later in the same drive, he rushed the ball into the end zone from 39 yards out. The former four-star quarterback completed nine of his 11 passing attempts, totaling 89 yards in the air. On the ground, he rushed for 56 yards and scored one touchdown.



SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary: —Field Goal LSU: Damian Ramos 43-yard field goal (7 plays, 64 yards) Alabama 14, LSU 6 | 8:26 —Touchdown ALABAMA: Jalen Milroe 10-yard touchdown rush (3 plays, 32 yards) Alabama 21, LSU 6 | 2:35 Key play: LSU’s offense looked to cut into the Alabama lead and potentially tie the game after making a fourth-and-1 stand on its 40-yard line. On first-and-10, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmier rolled to his left, looking to hit an open receiver when Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell stripped him. Alabama’s James Smith jumped on the football and gave the ball right back to the Alabama offense, scoring three plays later. Player of the quarter: Overall, the second quarter was relatively uneventful for both teams. However, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell made an influential play when he stripped LSU quarterback Garett Nussmeier late in the period, giving the ball to Alabama's offense. Campbell finished the second with the strip and a solo tackle.



THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary: —Touchdown ALABAMA: Jalen Milroe 19-yard touchdown rush (8 plays, 80 yards) Alabama 28, LSU 6 | 5:05 Key play: LSU came out in the second half swinging, Garrett Nussmeier with several pinpoint throws, two fourth down conversions, driving down to the Alabama four-yard line. Looking for wide receiver CJ Daniels over the middle, Nussmeier attempted to rocket it in but threw it directly at Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson, who came down with it for the defense’s second turnover of the night. The turnover was the fourth time LSU got into Alabama territory and couldn't come away with a turnover. Player of the quarter: Deontae Lawson delivered a knockout punch to the Tigers when he intercepted Nussmeier inside Alabama’s red zone. The turnover stole all momentum the Tigers looked to be building, as the Tigers would not score for the remainder of the night.



FOURTH QUARTER