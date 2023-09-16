Tampa, Fla. — In perhaps one of the worst performances in the Nick Saban era, Alabama scratched across a 17-3 win against South Florida. Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas and now an abysmal performance against the Bulls, the expectations for the rest of the season might be in jeopardy.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL USF: John Cannon 44-yard field goal (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:01)

USF 3, Alabama 0 | 7:08

Key play:

Dallas Turner and Justin Eboigbe come up with a big 5-yard sack to force the turnover on downs against the Bulls on the South Florida 49-yard line. In a 4th and short situation, the Bulls offense stayed on the field for a huge 4th down conversion. However, Turner, and Eboigbe’s pass rush was too fast and too strong and the two star linebackers came up with the sack to give the Crimson Tide offense great field position for the next drive.

Player of the quarter:

Deontae Lawson finishes the first quarter with 4 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Lawson is leading the defense in tackles at the end of the quarter, and is leading the Crimson Tide pass rush nearly every play. In an unexpected close battle, Lawson is a bright spot on the defense.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 30-yard field goal (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:09)

Alabama 3, USF 3| 2:10

Key play:

Dallas Turner gives the defense a much needed break after forcing a fumble on South Florida’s own 25-yard line. Turner’s play led to Alabama’s first score of the game, coming from Will Reichard’s 30-yard field goal.

Player of the quarter:

Being the only slight spark in a struggling offensive showing during the first half, Jase McClellan finished the quarter with 52 rushing yards on 7 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. McClellan pulled off a 17-yard rush to enter the South Florida redzone to eventually set up Will Reichard’s field goal.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Roydell Williams 1-yard rush (6 plays, 84 yards, 2:19)

Alabama 10, USF 3| Alabama

Key play:

Roydell Williams is responsible for Alabama’s first touchdown of the game. After a solid drive led by Ty Simpson, a 5-yard pass to Robbie Ouzts set up a goal line opportunity for the Crimson Tide. From the 1-yard line, Williams powered through the middle to reach the end zone and score the first touchdown of the ball game.

Player of the quarter:

CJ Dippre comes down with the longest reception of the game for Alabama, eventually leading to the Crimson Tide’s first touchdown. Ty Simpson delivered a 45-yard bomb to the tight end who brought the ball down to the South Florida 39-yard line.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Ty Simpson 1-yard rush (11 plays 80 yards, 5:56)

Alabama 17, USF 3| 0:33

Key play:

Malachi Moore comes up with the second turnover by the Crimson Tide defense after an interception in the end zone. During a one score game in the fourth quarter, Moore picks off a wild pass from Bulls’ quarterback Bynum Brown to give the offense the ball.

Player of the quarter:

Roydell Williams had a monster quarter for the Crimson Tide, picking up 70 yards rushing. After breaking a 48-yard rush, Williams ended up just shy of the red zone, and would eventually set up Ty Simpson's one yard sneak for the second touchdown of the game.

GAME BALLS

Jase McClellan — For a while, McClellan was the only source of offense that the Crimson Tide had. McClellan had over 60 yards rushing in the first half, breaking his first run for a 19-yard gain. He finished his night with 74 yards on 13 carries for an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

Deontae Lawson — While the offense struggled all night, the defense held their own and Lawson led the charge. Lawson finished his night with 10 tackles, including 1 sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Dallas Turner — Also helping to lead the charge on defense was Dallas Turner. Turner was responsible for forcing the first turnover for the Crimson Tide defense after forcing a fumble following a sack. Turner concluded his game with 7 tackles, with 2.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Roydell Williams — While McClellan dominated the run game for Alabama in the first half, Williams turned it up in the second half. Williams powered through for the Crimson Tide’s first touchdown of the game, and continued his highlight reel with a 48 yard rush in the fourth quarter. Williams finished with 129 yards on 17 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.