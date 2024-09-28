PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Game Rewind: Alabama holds off Georgia after early offensive explosion

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Henry Sklar • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — College football’s game of the season lived up to the hype. After blowing a fourth-touchdown lead, No. 4 Alabama bounced back to beat No. 2 Georgia 41-34 on Saturday night.

In Kalen DeBoer’s first SEC game, Alabama stormed out of the gates, marching out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. However, Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs didn't waiver.

Georgia’s offense came alive late, recording three straight touchdown drives to take a 34-33 lead with 2:31 remaining. However, Alabama avoided one of its worst collapses in program history as Jalen Milroe found Ryan Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive to give Alabama the lead for good. Georgia nearly came back a second time, driving all the way down to the Alabama 22, but freshman defensive back Zabien Brown sealed the win for Alabama with an interception in the endzone.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown Alabama: Jalen Milroe 7-yard touchdown rush (8 plays, 70 yards)

Alabama 7, Georgia 0 | 10:11

—Touchdown Alabama: Jam Miller 16-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (6 plays, 84 yards)

Alabama 14, Georgia 0 | 4:39

—Touchdown Alabama: Germie Brenard 7-yard touchdown rush (3 plays, 22 yards)

Alabama 21, Georgia 0 | 2:21

Key play:

Alabama set the tone early. After an 80-yard, eight-play drive, Jalen Milroe ran it in from seven yards out to open the scoring. Milroe set up Alabama inside the 10-yard line after evading a sack and breaking the ankles of Georgia safety Malaki Starks on a 16-yard rush. Milroe scored three plays later, marking the first touchdown scored against Georgia in the 2024 season. Milroe’s early touchdown was his seventh rushing touchdown in 2024 and 15th overall.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe looked flat-out electric in the opening quarter. The junior opened the game going 8/8 with 113 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and 42 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown. Milroe had multiple show-stopping plays in the first, and one of the more impressive ones was when he connected with running back Jam Miller on a 16-yard touchdown throw, threading the ball just in front of a Georgia defender to a spot only where Miller could catch the ball.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown Alabama: Jalen Milroe 36-yard touchdown rush (6 plays, 67 yards)

Alabama 28, Georgia 0 | 12:24

—Touchdown Georgia: Trevor Etienne 7-yard touchdown rush (11 plays, 75 yards)

Alabama 28, Georgia 7 | 6:43

—Safety on Georgia: Carson Beck intentional grounding in Georgia’s endzone

Alabama 30, Georgia 7 | 1:39

Key play:

On fourth-and-1 less than three minutes into the second quarter, Alabama ran a read-option; Milroe pulled the ball from Jam Miller, who ate a massive hit laid by Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. Milroe won the race to the edge and turned it upfield for a 39-yard touchdown rush, extending Alabama’s early lead to 28.

Player of the quarter:

Jihaad Campbell wasn't necessarily dominant from whistle to whistle in the second quarter, but one play earned him the player of the quarter award. After Georgia scored their first touchdown, their defense forced Alabama off the field on a fourth down stand, giving their offense another chance to cut into the Alabama lead. On the drive's first play, Carson Beck looked toward the middle of the field for a chain-moving connection; Beck connected with Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, throwing an interception and squandering any chance at a Georgia comeback.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown Georgia: Arian Smith 12-yard touchdown reception from Carson Beck (15 plays, 80 yards) (two-point conversion good)

Alabama 30, Georgia 15 | 5:06

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Graham Nicholson 28-yard field goal (7 plays, 69 yards)

Alabama 33, Georgia 15 | 1:23

Key play:

After Georgia scored, making it 30-15 and cutting into Alabama's lead, the Crimson Tide came out firing on offense. On just the third play of the ensuing Alabama offensive drive, Jalen Milroe took a shot downfield to Alabama’s most famous 17-year-old, Ryan Williams. The ball was initially tipped out of Williams's hands by Georgia safety Malaki Starks, but Williams kept his concentration on finding the ball after a fantastic juggling act. Alabama would cash in for a field goal on the drive.

Player of the quarter:

Despite the defense giving up Georgia’s second touchdown of the night on a 15-play drive, Alabama safety Malachi Moore had multiple big plays in the third quarter. One of Alabama’s four team captains, Moore, totaled two pass breakups and two tackles, alongside a dropped interception that would have put the Bulldogs to sleep.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown Georgia: Lawson Luckie 8-yard touchdown reception from Carson Beck (6 plays, 80 yards) (two-point conversion no good)

Alabama 33, Georgia 22 | 9:46

—Touchdown Georgia: Dillon Bell 3-yard touchdown rush (4 plays, 78 yards)

Alabama 33, Georgia 28 | 5:39

—Touchdown Georgia: Dillon Bell 67-yard touchdown reception from Carson Beck (1 plays, 67 yards) (two-point conversion no good)

Alabama 33, Georgia 34 | 2:31

—Touchdown Alabama: Ryan Williams 75-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (1 play, 75 yards)

Alabama 41, Georgia 34 | 4:39


Key play:

After Georgia's 28-point comeback, Alabama was left in a 1-point hole after giving for 19 points unanswered. After a one-play touchdown gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the night, Jalen Milroe connected with Ryan Williams for a 75-yarder, where Williams spun out of two tackles on his way to the endzone, helping Alabama regain the lead

Player of the quarter:

Despite only being a true freshman and arriving to campus over the summer, Ryan "Hollywood" Williams saved Alabama from a potentially disastrous collapse, catching a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe, after Alabama gave up 19 unanswered points.

GAME BALLS

Jalen Milroe— Jalen Milroe came out gunning in Alabama’s clash under the lights against Georgia. The dual-threat quarterback didnt record an incomplete pass until 4:13 left in the second quarter, and his completion percentage didnt drop below 90% until 11:50 left in the third. Milroe was also electric on the ground, totaling over 100 yards for the third time in his career and adding two touchdowns.

Ryan Williams— “Hollywood” continues to be one of the gems of this Alabama roster. For the second time in four career games, the 17-year-old broke the 100-yard mark. Williams’s performance is awe-inspiring, considering the high volume of talent Georgia possesses on defense. Williams recorded a career-high six receptions for 177 yards, including his game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.


Domani Jackson—The offseason transfer portal addition, Jackson, has been a revelation for the Alabama secondary and has shown why he was ranked as a top-20 prospect coming out of high school. Jackson recorded four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in Alabama’s big win over Georgia.

Jihaad Campbell— Campbell once again showed up for Alabama. Despite only recording x tackles against the Bulldogs, Campbell snagged his first turnover of the season, intercepting Carson Beck near the end of the second quarter.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2dhbWUtcmV3aW5kLWFsYWJhbWEtaG9sZHMtb2ZmLWdlb3JnaWEt YWZ0ZXItZWFybHktb2ZmZW5zaXZlLWV4cGxvc2lvbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYWxhYmFtYS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmdhbWUtcmV3aW5kLWFsYWJhbWEtaG9sZHMt b2ZmLWdlb3JnaWEtYWZ0ZXItZWFybHktb2ZmZW5zaXZlLWV4cGxvc2lvbiZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMDcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==