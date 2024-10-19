Game rewind: Alabama falls to Tennessee on the road

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (5) runs with the ball during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | © Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 7 Alabama hoped to leave Knoxville, Tennessee with a statement win over its arch rivals No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday. Instead, the goalposts left the stadium as Tennessee fans stormed the field after the Volunteers knocked off Alabama for the second time in three years, defeating the Tide 21-17. The first half was forgettable. Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams hauled in a touchdown for the lone score of the first two quarters as Alabama led 7-0 at the break. Things got going in the second half, as Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson found the end zone twice for a score, the Vols leading 14-10 entering the final frame. Alabama responded with a quick score, retaking the lead, but Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava found receiver Chris Brazzell ll for a score, then stopped Alabama twice for the win.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary: NO SCORING Key play: After forcing a fumble on Tennessee running back, and the SEC's leading rusher Dylan Sampson – his first of the season – Alabama’s offense promptly drove down the field into the red zone. Sitting at the Tennessee three-yard line, Alabama looked like they'd run the ball in with two more oversized pass catchers, Emanuel Henderson and Caleb Odom, on the outside. Instead, Jalen Milroe looked to the flat for Henderson, rifling the ball toward two Tennessee defenders. Volunteers defensive back Andre Turrentine snagged the ball and returned it to the Alabama 46 before being chased down by Jam Miller. Tennessee prevented an almost sure Alabama scoring opportunity, keeping the game's momentum up for grabs early. Player of the quarter: Deontae Lawson came up huge in a sloppy first quarter, where few players stood out. The redshirt junior was a cog in the middle of the field, totaling four tackles and helping prevent Tennessee's lethal run game from getting going. Alabama’s run defense made some big plays, Sampson to cough up his first fumble of the season.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary: —Touchdown Alabama Ryan Williams 5-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (8 plays, 64 yards) Alabama 7, Tennessee 0 | 13:01 Key play: After returning from injury, Nico Iamaleava and Tennesee’s offense looked like a well-oiled machine. The Volunteers offense gained 61 yards on five players, setting up shop in the red zone at the Alabama 19-yard line. Iamaleava scrambled out and looked for his receiver but was drilled by Alabama linebacker Que Robinson on release. The ball hung in the air and fell right into the hands of freshman defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe, putting an end to the Tennesee drive. Players of the quarter: The co-hosts of the New Wave Podcast – Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe – had big second quarters for the Crimson Tide. Williams opened up the quarter by hauling in the only touchdown of the first half, winning a one-on-one on the outside for six. Williams hauled in two more passes for 15 yards later in the quarter as Milroe’s No. 1 option. Mbakwe snagged his first career interception halfway through the quarter, halting the offense of the Volunteers, who reached the red zone.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary: —Touchdown Tennessee Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown rush (7 plays, 91 yards) Alabama 7, Tennesee 7 | 6:32 —FIELD GOAL Alabama: Graham Nicholson 35-yard field goal (10 plays, 58 yards) Alabama 10, Tennesee 7 | 3:11 —Touchdown Tennessee Dylan Sampson 3-yard touchdown rush (5 plays, 75 yards) Alabama 10, Tennessee 14 | 1:00 Key play: After Alabama retook a 14-10 lead halfway through the third quarter, the Crimson Tide defense had Tennessee on a third-and-6, looking to give the offense the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Iamaleava looked down the right side of the field, finding pass catcher Dont’e Thornton Jr. for a 55-yard catch. Iamaleava missed multiple big passes in the first half but found Thornton at the perfect time, allowing the Volunteers' offense to punch it in the end zone on the ensuing play. Player of the quarter: Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson almost single-handedly brought the Tennessee offense to life in the third quarter, contributing two touchdowns and a handful of big plays as Tennessee took the lead. In the third quarter, Sampson had runs of 13, 27 and 36 yards on separate occasions, and tied a 94-year held record for single-season rushing touchdowns by a single player, reaching 18 for the season.

FOURTH QUARTER