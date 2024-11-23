Game rewind: Alabama falls to Oklahoma on the road

Nov 23, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Photo: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Alabama’s old road demons came back to haunt the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Oklahoma stifled No. 7 Alabama’s offense which had seemed to find its groove over the last few weeks. Alabama’s momentum completely flattened in a stunning 24-3 defeat, likely dooming the Tide’s College Football Playoff and SEC Championship game hopes.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary — Alabama Field goal: Graham Nicholson 23-yard field goal (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:18) Alabama: 3, Oklahoma: 0 | 3:23 ​​Key play: Oklahoma seemed poised to strike first after both teams’ first drives went nowhere. Xavier Robinson took off for 40 yards on the Sooners’ first play of the drive, quickly advancing the ball into Alabama territory. Just two plays later, however, Alabama snatched the ball right back for its offense thanks to a great play by safety Bray Hubbard. Taylor Tatum took a rush up the middle for six yards before he was met by Hubbard, who bolted downfield and jarred the ball loose. Player of the quarter: Jalen Milroe Milroe was largely bottled up on the ground by Oklahoma’s defense but connected on two crucial third down throws on the Tide’s first scoring drive. The first was to Washington transfer Germe Bernard, who Milroe hit over the middle for 32 yards on third-and-16 to keep the drive alive. Milroe later found Ryan Williams for a 30-yard gain on a third-and-10. The play was initially called a touchdown after Williams made and acrobatic spin move to avoid a few Oklahoma defenders, but it was overturned after a review showed Williams stepped out of bounds. Milroe finished the quarter 3 of 6 for 60 yards through the air.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary — Oklahoma field goal: Zach Schmit 29-yard field goal (11 plays, 58 yards, 5:58) Alabama: 3, Oklahoma: 3 | 8:14 — Oklahoma touchdown: Xavier Robinson 18-yard touchdown run (12 plays, 67 yards, 5:14) Oklahoma: 10, Alabama: 3 | 0:37 ​​Key play: Robinson's touchdown It was an ugly quarter from Alabama, which resulted in the hosts taking a lead into halftime after capping off a 12-play drive with a touchdown. Robinson took a draw handoff from quarterback Jackson Arnold and darted right. Robinson shook free from a tackle attempt by Tim Keenan then dashed for the pilon, sticking the ball across the goal line for the first touchdown of the game. Player of the quarter: Oklahoma’s defensive front Oklahoma had Alabama absolutely corralled in the second quarter. The Sooners held Alabama to just 35 rushing yards and 2.2 yards per carry in the first half. Milroe in particular continued to struggle with two negative rushing yard plays in the second quarter. He finished the first half with nine carries for -2 yards.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary — Oklahoma touchdown: Xavier Robinson 1-yard touchdown run (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:32) Oklahoma: 17, Alabama: 3 | 11:37 — Oklahoma pick-6: Jalen Milroe’s pass intercepted by Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis, returned 49 yards for a touchdown Oklahoma: 24, Alabama: 3 | 8:05 ​​Key play: Milroe’s first interception After two decent throws in the first quarter, Milroe’s night quickly turned rough and then became disastrous in the third quarter. On just the third play of the second half, Milroe threw an interception to Oklahoma cornerback Eli Bowen. Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice made a poor block on Bowen, who jumped in front of Williams to snatch the ball. His 25-yard return set up Oklahoma on the Alabama 14-yard line and the Sooners converted the turnover to make it a two-score game. Player of the quarter: Kip Lewis Alabama attempted to settle things down after Milroe’s first interception. The Tide leaned heavily on the run when it got the ball back. But on Milroe’s first pass attempt of the drive, he threw another interception that turned into a 49-yard pick-6 by Lewis. The linebacker made an excellent read and averted Milroe’s eyes as he scanned downfield. Lewis finished with STATS.

FOURTH QUARTER