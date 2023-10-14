TUSCALOOSA, AL. —

Alabama caps off homecoming with a 24 - 21 win over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide pick up its sixth win of the season in Tuscaloosa after its 17th consecutive victory over the Razorbacks.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL Arkansas: 55-yard field goal by Cam Little (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:22)

Arkansas 3, Alabama 0 | 9:15

—FIELD GOAL Arkansas: 49-yard field goal by Cam Little (8 plays, 49 yards, 4:15)

Arkansas 6, Alabama 0 | 2:05

Key play:

Jalen Milroe connects with Kobe Prentice for a long 79-yard touchdown pass. After fumbling the previous snap, Prentice went deep on a 3rd and 14, and Milroe lofted a ball way downfield to his uncovered receiver in stride to the end zone for Alabama's first score of the game.

Player of the quarter:

Arkansas kicker Cam Little drills two very long field goals in the quarter for the first two scores of the game. The first from 55 yards and the second from 49 yards out.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: 1-yard rush by Jalen Milroe (10 plays, 83 yards, 5:20)

Alabama 14, Arkansas 6 | 8:52

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Amari Niblack 29-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (5 plays, 64 yards, 2:01)

Alabama 21, Arkansas 6 | 4:41

Key play:

Jalen Milroe delivers a 29-yard pass to a wide open Amari Niblack in the endzone for the Crimson Tide's third touchdown of the game. Following a 16 yard rush by Jam Miller, Alabama was set up with a 1st and 10 from the 29-yard line. Milroe dropped back with no pressure and lofted the ball to his wide open receiver for the score.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe finishes the quarter going 6 for 8 through the air with _ passing yards and a rushing touchdown. Milroe was able to deliver multiple deep balls throughout the quarter to his wide open receivers downfield.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: 30-yard field goal by Will Reichard (7 plays, 77 yards, 3:15)

Alabama 24, Arkansas 6 | 7:47

—TOUCHDOWN Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna 5-yard reception from KJ Jefferson (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:22)

Alabama 24, Arkansas 13 | 0:33

Key play:

Roydell Williams breaks a 35-yard run to reach the red zone during Alabama's second drive of the quarter. Williams' rush set up a field goal opportunity for Will Reichard to extend the Crimson Tide's lead.

Player of the quarter:

Roydell Williams finishes the quarter with 58 rushing yards, including a long 35-yard rush to set up a field goal. Williams also broke a 19-yard rush on the same drive as well.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Arkansas: Rashod Dubinion 14-yard rush (9 plays, 69 yards, 2:59)

2pt Conversion: KJ Jefferson 2-yard pass to Rashod Dubinion

Alabama 24, Arkansas 21 | 10:59

Key play:

Dallas Turner and Justin Eboigbe come up with a huge third down sack with just under six minutes remaining in the game. The two linebackers went straight up the middle right to Jefferson to bring the quarterback down and force the Razorbacks to punt.

Player of the quarter:

KJ Jefferson finished the quarter going 4 for 7 through the air with 54 yards, along with a touchdown pass as well. With momentum not on Arkansas' side, Jefferson stepped up and brought the Razorbacks back into the game.

GAME BALLS

James Burnip: Being a gametime decision before the matchup, Burnip played like he was never hurt to begin with. The junior punter ended his afternoon with 7 punts, averaging 49.9 yards per punt. Continuously pinning the Razorbacks into their own territory, Burnip was one of the most underrated players of the game.

Kobe Prentice: Despite not having a huge shining moment this season, Prentice showed that he can still make big plays on this offense. Prentice racked up a whopping 93 yards on 2 catches, including a 79 yard grab that he took to the end zone for Alabama's first score of the game.

Jaylen Key: Key led the Alabama defense with 7 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss as well. The transfer defensive back helped limit KJ Jefferson's passing all game long.