Game rewind: Alabama demolishes Mercer in Week 12

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) leaps past Mercer safety Chris Joines (14) as he scores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

TUSCALOOSA, ala — A week after defeating No. 15 LSU in Baton Rouge, No. 10 Alabama returned home for its second-to-last home game, defeating FCS opponent Mercer with a score of 52-7. Things got ugly early, as Domani Jackson forced a fumble on the Bears' first offensive series, allowing Alabama to take over, eventually leading to a Ryan Williams touchdown. Hollywood scored two TDs in the first quarter, and Alabama’s defense forced two turnovers, returning one for a touchdown, the first non-offensive score for the Tide this season. Alabama also saw action from backup quarterbacks Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack; the Washington transfer Mack seeing his first snaps of the season. The Crimson Tide head to Norman, Okla. next week for its first SEC matchup with Oklahoma, then wrapping up the regular season on rivalry weekend by hosting Auburn.



FIRST QUARTER

FIRST QUARTER Scoring summary: —Touchdown Alabama: Ryan Williams 29-yard touchdown rush (4 plays, 52 yards) Alabama 7, Mercer 0 | 10:48 —Touchdown Alabama: Ryan Willaims 14-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (9 plays, 85 yards) Alabama 14, Mercer 0 | 4:08 Key play: On the opening Mercer drive of the game, Alabama gave up 20 yards on two penalties, allowing the Bears to advance quickly to the Alabama 41-yard line. Mercer handed it to their running back on first down, who attempted to bounce it to the outside. In pursuit, USC transfer cornerback Domani Jackson hawked down the ball carrier, clubbing his arm over and punching the ball out. Alabama defensive tackle Damon Payne Jr. was there to recover, squashing any early momentum the Bears looked to build Player of the quarter: The first quarter was full of highlight plays for Alabama; Ryan Williams broke a two-game touchdown drought with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns. Williams scored his first of the afternoon on an end around, breaking through two Mercer defenders before prancing into the endzone from 29 yards out. Hollywood’s second came on the next drive when Milroe checked the ball down to Williams, who ran past multiple Bears defenders from 14 yards out, prancing past the goal line.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary: —Touchdown Alabama: Robbie Ouzts 44-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (4 plays, 52 yards) Alabama 21, Mercer 0 | 12:27 —Touchdown Alabama: Zabien Brown 68-yard scoop and score, fumble forced by DaShawn Jones Alabama 28, Mercer 0 | 8:45 —Touchdown Mercer: Kendall Harris 31-yard touchdown reception from Whitt Newbauer ( 4 plays, 52 yards) Alabama 28, LSU 7 | 00:00 Key play: With just under nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer rolled out and completed a pass to Parker Wroble on third down, gaining the first for the Bears. Running with the ball, Wroble got rocked by Alabama defensive back Dashawn Jones, losing hold of the football. Alabama freshman DB Zabien Brown scooped up the ball, running down the field untouched to the endzone. The score marked Alabama’s first non-offensive touchdown of the year. Player of the quarter: Jalen Milroe had a solid second-quarter performance, finishing five-for-nine passing with 109 yards and a touchdown. Milroe connected with tight end Robbie Ouzts for a 44-yard score, which became Ouzts’ first touchdown of his career.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary: —Touchdown Alabama: Jalen Milroe 1-yard touchdown rush (10 plays, 67 yards) Alabama 38, Mercer 7 | 10:33 Key play: Midway through the third, Alabama inserted backup quarterback Ty Simpson into the lineup, who didn't overly impress but flashed a few nice plays. On a third-and-11, Simpson scrambled out, feeling the pressure, and scrambled to his right for a 13-yard gain, showcasing his mobility and moving the chains. Player of the quarter: Aside from the one touchdown, the third frame didnt showcase many players, bit wide receiver Germie Bernard did haul in a 23-yard reception, the biggest offensive play for either team in the quarter.



FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary: —Touchdown Alabama: Richard Young 1-yard touchdown rush (10 plays, 62 yards) Alabama 45, Mercer 7 | 12:54 —Touchdown Alabama: Rico Scott 31-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (4 plays, 52 yards) Alabama 52, Mercer 7 | 3:36 Key play: Just at the beginning of the third quarter, Alabama was pushed back to third-and-15 after taking a sack on second down. On third, quarterback Ty Simpson looked to be getting sacked but ducked under a Mercer defender, then rolled out and launched it deep to tight end Josh Cuevas, hauling it in for a 43-yard reception. Player of the quarter: Cuevas made the catch through traffic, which set Alabama up at the goal line.

GAME BALLS