ATLANTA —

For the second time in three years, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs faced off in the SEC Championship game. With College Football Playoff standings on the line, the Crimson Tide defeat the Bulldogs 27-24 in Atlanta and were crowned as the SEC Champions.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Georgia: Kendall Milton 17-yard rush (8 plays, 83 yards, 3:50)

Georgia 7, Alabama 0 | 9:31

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 43-yard field goal (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:48)

​Georgia 7, Alabama 3 | 3:43

Key play:

Kendall Milton breaks free for a 17-yard rush to the end zone for the first score of the game. Milton took an outside handoff and broke for the corner pylon, beating the Alabama defense and finding the end zone to put Georgia on the board first.

Player of the quarter:

Carson Beck finished the quarter throwing 5-for-7 through the air with 58 yards. Beck led a very quick opening scoring drive for the Bulldogs right out of the gate. Finding receivers and escaping the Crimson Tide backfield pressure, Beck had a very efficient first period.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

​—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jam Miller 18-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (10 plays, 92 yards, 4:32)

Alabama 10, Georgia 7 | 12:04

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jermaine Burton 15-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:49)

Alabama 17, Georgia 7 | 0:48

Key play:

Alabama converts a crucial 4th and 4 from Georgia's 37-yard line to Isaiah Bond. After taking two timeouts, the Crimson Tide go for it from field goal range, and Jalen Milroe finds Isaiah Bond near the right sideline for a 22-yard gain. Bond's big reception led to a touchdown just two plays later.

Player of the quarter:

After a shaky first quarter, Milroe put together an excellent quarter before the half. He finished the second period throwing 5-for-7 through the air with 101 yards and two touchdown passes as well.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

​—FIELD GOAL Georgia: Peyton Woodring 34-yard field goal (5 plays, 54 yards, 1:45)

Alabama 17, Georgia 10 | 8:51

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 28-yard field goal (4 plays, 1 yard, 1:26)

Alabama 20, Georgia 10 | 0:48

Key play:

Carson Beck fumbles an end-around handoff and the Crimson Tide recover the loose ball at the Georgia 6-yard line. Alabama ended up scoring a field-goal on the drive and took a 10-point lead over Georgia.

Player of the quarter:

Will Reichard drills his second field goal of the game to further extend his NCAA All-Time scoring record. Reichard's field goal put Alabama ahead 20-10 late in the third quarter for a comfortable lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

​—TOUCHDOWN Georgia: Carson Beck 1-yard rush (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:37)

Alabama 20, Georgia 17 | 10:16

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Roydell Williams 1-yard rush (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:29)

Alabama 27, Georgia 17 | 5:47

—TOUCHDOWN Georgia: Kendall Milton 1-yard rush (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:55)

Alabama 27, Georgia 24 | 2:52

Key play:

Roydell Williams plows through the middle for his only touchdown of the night. Williams' touchdown gave Alabama a 10-point lead with just under six minutes remaining in the quarter.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe leads a game-clinching drive down the field within the last eight minutes of the game. Completing four passes in a row, Milroe drove the Crimson Tide in down the field and capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown by Roydell Williams.

GAME BALLS

Jalen Milroe: With a Heisman candidacy on the line and a potential playoff spot on the line as well, Milroe performed just as good as he needed to in order to put the country on notice. Despite a shaky first half, the starting quarterback finished his night throwing 13-for-23 through the air with 192 yards and two touchdown passes.

Terrion Arnold: One of the prominent leaders of the Crimson Tide secondary played the important role of limiting the Georgia offense all night. Arnold finished with six tackles and had a pass breakup as well.

Roydell Williams: With an injured Jase McClellan not playing in the championship game, Williams had to step up on a big stage and he answered the call. The senior running back finished with 63 yards on the ground off of 16 carries, along with a touchdown rush.