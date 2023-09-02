TideIllustrated

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s nighttime season opener in Bryant-Denny Stadium saw the quarterback questions finally answered…maybe. With Jalen Milroe taking the reins on offense, he led the No. 4 Crimson Tide to a ___ routing of Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary

—TOUCHDOWN: Jalen Milroe 21-yard rush (6 plays, 63 yards, 02:58)

Alabama 7, MTSU 0 | 10:49

—TOUCHDOWN: Jase McClellan 1 yard rush (11 plays, 47 yards, 5:06)

Alabama 14, MTSU 0 | 4:15

Key play: Jalen Milroe turns a fumbled snap mistake into a miraculous 21-yard rushing touchdown. After chasing the football back for about seven yards, Milroe scoops it up and decides to take it himself to the endzone. After colliding with defenders to slow him up at the five yard line, Milroe extends and lays out to cross the plane and score.

Player of the quarter: Jalen Milroe begins his first quarter of the season going a perfect 6 for 6 through the air with 47 yards. The redshirt sophomore led the charge on two scoring drives in the quarter. The first coming from a fumbled snap that he turned into a 21-yard touchdown run, and then leading the team to the redzone on the next drive to cap it off with a one yard touchdown rush by Jase McClellan.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN: Jalen Milroe 13-yard rush (2 plays, 42 yards, 0:35)

Alabama 21, MTSU 0 | 3:07

Key play: Jalen Milroe completes a one play scoring drive by delivering a 47-yard bomb to Isaiah Bond to extend the lead to 28-0. Milroe stayed in the pocket for as long as possible until delivering a dime to the downfield wideout Bond for a huge touchdown.

Player of the quarter: After picking up two tackles in the quarter, Jaylen Key is the second leader in tackles on the defense. Key also came up with the only turnover in the first half after an interception on Middle Tennessee's own 42 yard line which resulted in Milroe’s 13-yard scamper for a touchdown.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN: Jermaine Burton 48-yard pass from Jalen Milroe (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:06)

Alabama 35, MTSU 0 | 12:54

—TOUCHDOWN: Amari Niblack 29-yard pass from Jalen Milroe (2 plays, 34 yards, 0:41)

Alabama 42, MTSU 0 | 10:25

Key play: Kool-Aid McKinstry’s 33 yard punt return to set up the 41 second scoring drive capped off by Milroe’s 29 yard touchdown pass to Amari Niblack. McKinstry returned the punt from Alabama’s own 33 yard line, broke several tackles, and brought it all the way down to Middle Tennessee’s 34 yard line.

Player of the quarter: Jalen Milroe had an excellent third quarter as he tallied two more touchdown passes, along with rushing for 25 yards. Milroe picked up his first touchdown pass by delivering a 48 yard bomb to Jermaine Burton. The next drive, Milroe delivered a 29 yard dime to Amari Niblack to extend the lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Tyler Buchner 9 yard rush (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:47)

Alabama 49, MTSU 7 | 10:38

Key play: Kendrick Blackshire’s forced fumble on Middle Tennessee’s own 35 yard line to eventually set up an Alabama scoring drive capped off by Ty Simpson’s 1-yard rush. Blackshire ripped the ball free from MTSU receiver, Jacob Coleman, scooped it up and ran for a couple yards.

Player of the quarter: Kendrick Blackshire picked up two consecutive tackles and then followed it up with a forced fumble and recovery for two yards. Blackshire forced the Crimson Tide’s second turnover of the game.

GAME BALLS

—Jalen Milroe: Completed 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Also tacked on 48 rushing yards off of 7 carries and 2 more touchdowns.

—Isaiah Bond: Led the Crimson Tide in receptions and receiving yards with 5 and 76 respectively, without a drop. Also brought in a 47-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter.

---Caleb Downs: In his Alabama debut, the true freshman led the team with 8 total tackles, 6 solo, including a tackle for loss.

---Deontae Lawson: Tallied 7 total tackles, 4 solo. Played a huge role in the backfield with a sack and 2 tackles for loss.