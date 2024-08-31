Tuscaloosa, AL. — In Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama debut, the No. 5 Alabama rolled to a 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide will now look to build on its success before hosting South Florida next week.

Here's a recap of the win.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 12-yard rushing TD (two plays, 16 yards)

Western Kentucky 0, Alabama 7 | 10:07

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Kendrick Law 22-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (3 plays, 26 yards, 5:01)

Western Kentucky 0, Alabama 14 | 5:01

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Ryan Williams 84-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (4 plays, 81 yards, 5:01)

Western Kentucky 0, Alabama 21 | 2:27

Key play:

It’s unfair to pick just one, with both coming from the same player. After an Alabama three-and-out on its first drive, Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb intercepted a pass from Western Kentucky quarterback TJ Finley on 2nd-and-8 with 10:55 remaining in the first quarter. It was Sabb's first turnover for Alabama and the Crimson Tide's first of the season. Sabb showcased his playmaking skills again, intercepting another Finley ball on the ensuing drive and returning it to the Western Kentucky 26-yard line.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe had three touchdowns in the first half, but Keon Sabb set up two of those. Sabb intercepted the ball twice in the opening quarter of his Alabama career, halting the Hilltoppers offense and totaling 87 return yards. Sabb transferred to Alabama in February and was named on the Rivals Transfer All-America Team.

SECOND QUARTER

3Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jam Miller 39-yard rushing TD (2 plays, 79 yards, 12:35)

Western Kentucky 0, Alabama 28 | 3:49

TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Justice Haynes 85-yard rushing TD (2 plays, 96 yards, 2:53)

Western Kentucky 0, Alabama 28 | 3:49

TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Ryan Williams 55-yard TD reception from Jalen Milroe (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:15)

Western Kentucky 0, Alabama 28 | 3:49

Key play:

Justice Haynes rumbled 85 yards down the field for his season's first touchdown with three minutes remaining in the first half. Haynes ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman season, meaning with just one run, he's already halfway to his 2023 stats.

Player of the quarter:

Alabama’s offensive line paved the way for Jam Miller and Justice Haynes to grab their first rushing touchdowns of the 2024 season on four attempts and 185 yards. The group also protected Jalen Milroe, who took zero sacks and delivered a second touchdown pass of the night to Ryan Williams.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 21-yard rushing TD (9 plays, 61 yards)

Western Kentucky 0, Alabama 49 | 6:30

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Daniel Hill 2-yard rushing TD (6 plays, 53 yards)

Western Kentucky 0, Alabama 56 | 2:51

Key play:

On a 2nd & 13, Jalen Milroe fakes a pitch to Richard Young and tucks it, speeding and slipping past multiple Western Kentucky defenders on his way to the endzone. This touchdown was Milroe’s fifth total touchdown of the game and is the fifth time in Milroe’s career the signal caller rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single contest.

Player of the quarter:

Alabama's offense was so efficient in the first half that there was only one lingering question as the second quarter ended: Could it sustain a long drive? Milroe put all doubts to rest by leading Alabama on its longest scoring drive of the day, covering 61 yards in nine plays and finishing it off with a 21-yard rush.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Ty Simpson 15-yard rushing TD (10 plays, 79 yards)

Western Kentucky 0, Alabama 63 | 9:58

Key play:

Jalen Milroe wasn't the only dual-threat quarterback to score a rushing touchdown in week one. Ty Simpson entered the game in the third quarter and ran a 15-yard touchdown, totaling Alabama’s sixth rushing touchdown of the contest.

Player of the quarter:

As a result of the blowout of a score, Alabama had a chance to showcase its depth in the later stages of the game. Redshirt freshman Yhonzae Pierre made his presence totaling a tackle before recording a third-down pass deflection that led to a punt,

GAME BALLS

—Jalen Milroe: The Heisman hopeful quarterback started his redshirt senior campaign with a bang. Milroe once again showed why he is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, tallying two rushing touchdowns and 79 yards on the ground, and well, only throwing the ball 11 times, he completed nine of his passing attempts, adding three touchdowns and 200 yards.

—Ryan Williams: The youngest player on the roster only needed two catches to score two touchdowns in his Alabama debut to prove he is worth the hype to the Alabama fanbase. Williams caught his first touchdown on a go ball from Milroe on an 84-yard touchdown reception. His second touchdown was even more impressive, as he broke two tackles and stayed on his feet on his way to the endzone.

—Jihaad Campbell: Alabama’s defense was imposing throughout the night; however, Campbell took the game ball. The junior linebacker led Alabama in solo tackles, totaling six with one TFL.

—Keon Sabb: It’s hard to have a more special debut than Sabb did in his first game wearing crimson. The former Michigan defensive back totaled six tackles in the 2023 national championship game against Kalen DeBoer and Washington, snagged two interceptions in the first quarter, setting up two Alabama touchdown drives, a