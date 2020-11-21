BamaInsider - Game Day Coverage: Alabama vs. Kentucky

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Kentucky today from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CST on the SEC Network. Alabama is 6-0 on the season and ranked no. 1 in the country in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 poll. Today, Alabama is a 31 point favorite over the Wildcats and its the first time that the two teams have met since 2016, when Alabama defeated Kentucky 34-6.

The Crimson Tide has beaten Kentucky 37 times, lost twice, and the two teams tied in 1939, Alabama has beaten Kentucky six straight times dating back to 2003.

Game Day Details

Alabama vs. Kentucky

Time: 3:00 p.m. CST

TV: SEC Network

-31 Alabama

