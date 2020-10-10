Game Day Coverage: Alabama at Ole Miss
Date: Saturday, October 10th
Game Time: 6:30 CST
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
Network: ESPN
Weather at Kickoff: 68 degrees with an 85% chance of rain
Game Day Reads
Why so serious? Alabama's 'Joker' learning to keep calm behind center
Four-star LB Dallas Turner breaks down Alabama pledge
By the Numbers: Breaking down Alabama's defense ahead of Ole Miss
Stat Leaders
Mac Jones - QB
38 of 51 for 684-yards with 6 TDS/1 int
Najee Harris - RB
29 attempts for 141-yards with 5 TDs
Jaylen Waddle - WR
13 receptions for 276-yards with 3 TDS
Christian Harris - ILB
16 tackles, 1 sack
Last Three Meetings
2019 - Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31 in Tuscaloosa
2018 - Alabama 62, Ole Miss 7
2017 - Alabama 66, Ole Miss 3