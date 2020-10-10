Alabama @ Ole Miss

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 6:30 CST

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Network: ESPN

- 23 Alabama

Weather at Kickoff: 68 degrees with an 85% chance of rain

Game Day Reads

Why so serious? Alabama's 'Joker' learning to keep calm behind center

Four-star LB Dallas Turner breaks down Alabama pledge

By the Numbers: Breaking down Alabama's defense ahead of Ole Miss

Stat Leaders

Mac Jones - QB

38 of 51 for 684-yards with 6 TDS/1 int

Najee Harris - RB

29 attempts for 141-yards with 5 TDs

Jaylen Waddle - WR

13 receptions for 276-yards with 3 TDS

Christian Harris - ILB

16 tackles, 1 sack

Last Three Meetings

2019 - Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31 in Tuscaloosa

2018 - Alabama 62, Ole Miss 7

2017 - Alabama 66, Ole Miss 3