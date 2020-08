PINSON, Ala. — We know it will be Alabama, Auburn or LSU for Pinson Valley High four-star athlete Ga'Quincy McKinstry, but nobody knows when a decision could come or if he is leaning towards one of the SEC schools.

Rivals visited McKinstry this week to see what he had to say about his finalists, when he'd like to make a decision, how much basketball will play into to it and more.