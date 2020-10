The No. 1 player in the state of Alabama Ga'Quincy McKinstry will make his college announcement today. Ga'Quincy McKinstry is set to announce between 4:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. CST. Click the video above for the instant analysis from Andrew Bone. Ga'Quincy McKinstry's top three include: Alabama, Auburn, and LSU.

