We are still a little ways away from proclaiming Alabama as the top OL class in the history of Rivals.com. Alabama needs to close with a few more elite players before that happens. I do believe Alabama is in good shape with Darnell Wright, five-star offensive tackle from Huntington High School in West Virginia."It was fun," Wright said of the cook-out. "I finally got some of the family down there. So it feels nice to get comfortable with everyone."

I know a lot of you hope I am waiting at the airport for his arrival and trailing him until he arrives in Tuscaloosa puts on pads and steps on the field, but it's not going to happen. He is set to arrive at Alabama this afternoon. I'll confirm when he arrives. There should not be any issues. How much impact will he have?

Alabama really likes Sorrells. They liked him a lot on film and after spending time with him at the cook-out. He is a take. Sorrells has been pretty quiet since the visit. However, some believe he is trending to Alabama. We'll see....

I am focusing on some defensive linemen. Jaquaze Sorrells, four-star defensive tackle from Largo High School in Florida, is scheduled to announce his decision on August 27. Most believe his decision is coming down to Alabama and South Carolina. The Gamecocks held a solid lead for him prior to his visit to Tuscaloosa in late July.

