Alabama players worked outside Friday for their final tune-up before Saturday’s scrimmage inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Players were dressed in shorts and shells for under cloudy, 84-degree weather for their 13th of 20 preseason practices. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— As expected, Matt Womack was not at present after breaking a bone in his foot during Thursday’s practice. The redshirt junior broke the same foot in March, keeping him out for the entirety of Alabama’s spring camp.

— Alabama’s offensive line split into groups of three. Jedrick Wills continued to work at tackle with Alex Leatherwood at guard next to Chris Owens. The left side of the line featured Jonah Williams, Lester Cotton and Ross Pierschbacher from left to right.

Scott Lashley worked with the second group at left tackle while Deonte Brown played at left guard and Emil Ekiyor played at center. The right side of the line featured Tommy Brown at tackle, Joshua Casher at guard and Richie Petitbon at center.

