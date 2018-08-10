TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama practiced Friday for the final time before its first scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Players were dressed in shorts and shells under cloudy, 88-degree weather for their seventh of a total of 20 preseason practices this fall. Here are a few notes from the media viewing period.

— Still no sign of four-star linebacker Ale Kaho who was granted his release from Washington earlier this week. Kaho, who never enrolled in Washington and would be able to play at Alabama right away, will most likely join the team next week. Alabama has a day off after Saturday’s scrimmage before returning to the field Monday.

— Two other key absences Friday came in the secondary as safeties Daniel Wright and Xavier McKinney were not present during the media viewing period. Both players were full participants during Thursday’s practice.

McKinney had been practicing alongside Deionte Thompson on Alabama’s first unit, while Daniel Wright had been working on the second unit.

— Jamey Mosley was also missing from the outside linebackers. Mosley was also ara full participant Thursday.

