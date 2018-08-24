Friday Insider Report on Alabama Crimson Tide football
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its penultimate preseason practice Friday as the team continued to gear up for game week of its season-opener against Louisville on Sept. 1. Players were dressed in full pads under sunny, 89-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.
— As head coach Nick Saban said Thursday, Najee Harris (foot) was back participating with the rest of the running backs. Harris was in a white jersey and went through reps at the back of the group. When I was watching, Damien Harris led the unit followed by Brian Robinson, Ronnie Clark, Jerome Ford, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris.
— Clark, 6-foot-2, 230-pound, was wearing a No. 25 scout-team representing Louisville running back Dae Williams, 6-foot-2, 232 pounds.
— Defensive end Raekwon Davis left practice with head trainer Jeff Allen but returned toward the end of the viewing period. He appeared fine after rejoining the team.
— Isaiah Buggs led the defensive ends followed by Quinnen Williams, Phidarian Mathis, LaBryan Ray, Tevita Musika and Christian Barmore. Johnny Dwight and Stephon Wynn (ligament strain) were missing from practice.