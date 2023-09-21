TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two dozen true freshmen enrolled early at Alabama over the winter, all sharing at least some glimmer of the same dream. The first objective for every young college football player is to see the field as soon as possible. Even in today’s NIL landscape, early playing time is used as a currency, serving as the clinching factor in commitments. Throughout the years, Alabama has been cash-rich when it comes to early opportunities. The notion that true freshmen don’t play in Tuscaloosa is one of the most popular forms of negative recruitment hurled at the Crimson Tide by opposing programs. However, Nick Saban has always had the necessary ammunition for a strong counterargument. Take the Tide’s last two national titles for example. The game-winning overtime touchdown against Georgia in 2018 was set up by a trio of freshmen as Tua Tagovailoa hit DeVonta Smith for 41-yard score while Alex Leatherwood provided the decisive block. The second-half comeback also featured 64 fourth-quarter rushing yards from Najee Harris as well as key contributions from fellow freshmen Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy. Will Anderson Jr.’s illustrious college career began during Alabama’s 2020 title-winning season when he earned the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award while serving as the Crimson Tide’s starting JACK linebacker. Malachi Moore also started on that defense, earning Freshman All-America honors while manning the STAR position. Alabama has a pair of five-star freshmen starters this year in left tackle Kadyn Proctor and safety Caleb Downs. However, other than that, early playing time has been a bit harder to come by for the Tide’s newcomers. Through three weeks, Alabama has had 23 combined appearances by true freshmen compared to 35 at this point last season. So what’s behind the fewer freshmen minutes? Saban says it has a little to do with his team’s slow start this year. “I think last year we had two out of three games where we had an opportunity to play a lot of players,” Saban said. “This year we’ve only had one opportunity to do that. I do think that we have two freshmen starting. I don’t know how that compares to how many guys we had in the past. I don’t know what the significance of that is.” That’s where this article comes in. To help provide a better look at the significance of Alabama’s diminished freshman opportunities, TideIllustrated charted how the Tide has used its newcomers at this point in the season over the past five years. Here’s a look at how things broke down as well as what it could mean for Alabama moving forward.

Freshman Findings

Alabama true freshman usage over the first three games Year Total snaps Offensive snaps Defensive snaps Special teams snaps Combined true freshmen appearances (starts) 2023 531 238 233 60 23 (6) 2022 487 319 93 75 35 (3) 2021 407 154 109 143 31 (1) 2020 588 27 427 134 19 (6) 2019 1,171 286 628 203 48 (14)

Total snaps can be deceiving here. It's worth noting that Downs (231 snaps) and Proctor (203 snaps) make up 83.1% of Alabama's true freshmen usage this season. The starting duo has accounted for six of Alabama's 23 appearances and are two of the 14 true freshmen to see the field for the Tide. Starters are inevitably going to eat up the most snaps, so naturally the years with the most true freshmen starts are going to top this list. Another way to look at true freshman usage is by what percentage of the class saw the field. Through three games, 14 of Alabama's 26 (53.8%) true freshmen have made at least one appearance. That ranks in the middle of the road over the past five years. During Alabama's injury-plagued start to the 2019 season, it used 19 of its 27 true freshmen (70.3%). Last season also saw a respectable percentage as 16 of the Tide's 23 true freshmen (69.5%) saw the field by this point in the year. Due to an all-SEC schedule and an abbreviated offseason, just eight of Alabama's 24 true freshmen (33.3%) saw the field over its first three games in 2020. The following year, 12 of the 27 true freshmen (44.4%) made an appearance over that span. That doesn't necessarily tell the whole picture, either. Of the 14 true freshmen to make appearances this, only six of them have recorded double-digit snaps. That's tied for last on the list with the 2020 season as the Tide had 16 true freshmen meet the criteria in 2019 and 10 apiece in the 2022 and 2021 seasons. With all that in mind, here are a couple of reasons for Alabama's lower freshman usage this year.

Tighter games

Saban’s point about closer games is a valid one. Alabama’s ugly 17-3 win at South Florida over the weekend saw just five true freshmen take the field. That included 149 combined snaps from Downs (81) and Proctor (68) as well as a combined 31 from defensive lineman James Smith (15), wide receiver Jalen Hale (10) and running back Justice Haynes (6). By comparison, Alabama’s 56-7 blowout in the season opener featured 15 true freshmen, who took part in a total of 199 snaps. Downs (66), Proctor (65), Hale (13), Haynes (12) and Smith (6) all saw action in that game as well. However, the Tide also saw college debuts from offensive linemen Miles McVay (9), Wilkin Formby (2), Olaus Alinen (2) and Roq Montgomery (2), safeties Tony Mitchell (9) and Bray Hubbard (1), running back Richard Young (5), tight end Ty Lockwood (3), wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (2) and kicker Conner Talty (2). During the four other seasons in this study, Alabama has had at least two games when it was comfortably ahead of its opponent over the first three weeks of the season. Last year, Alabama sandwiched its 20-19 victory at Texas in Week 2 with blowouts against Utah State (55-0) and Louisiana Monroe (63-7). The 2021 season saw the Tide roll past Miami (44-13) and Mercer (48-14) before sweating out a 31-29 victory at Florida in Week 3. Even the 2020 season started with comfortable wins against Missouri (38-19) and Texas A&M (52-24) before a tense 63-48 victory over Ole Miss. Alabama’s heavy true freshmen usage during the start of the 2019 season was helped by three blowout wins against Duke (42-3), New Mexico State (62-10) and South Carolina (47-23).

Special teams usage

While close games tend to cut down true freshmen opportunities, Alabama’s lower usage this year also has to do with fewer special teams roles for its newcomers. Through three games this season, seven Tide freshmen have taken the field on special teams for a combined 60 snaps. That’s the lowest total of the seasons in this study. At the same point in the season, the 2019 team saw 15 true freshmen take part in 203 special teams snaps. Next on the list was the 2021 unit which saw 10 true freshmen combine for 143 special team snaps, followed by 2022 (eight true freshmen, 75 special teams snaps) and 2020 (seven, 134). As stated before total snap counts can be deceiving. This season Downs and Proctor (15) are Alabama’s only two true freshmen to see the field for double-digit special teams plays. Downs (25 special teams snaps) takes part in both the kickoff coverage and return units as well as the punt return team along with blocking field goals and extra points. Meanwhile, Proctor (15) serves as a blocker on the field goal/extra point units. Alabama had six players net 10 or more special teams snaps over the first three games during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Last year, the Tide had three players meet the criteria. Special teams aren’t necessarily a rite of passage for true freshmen at Alabama, but they are a good way to break onto the field. During preseason camp, senior running back Roydell Williams spoke to the importance of playing special teams early in his career, stating it helped him find his footing at the college level. “If you want to play on the University of Alabama football team, that's one way to start there,” said Williams, who served on the kickoff coverage and punt return teams during his freshman season in 2020. “That's where I kind of made my impact on special teams, found out how important it is. In high school, I really didn't play much special teams. But when I got here I realized how important it was, how impactful it was for field position, or how to get points here, how we get points there.” Still, special teams roles have to be earned, and so far only two of the Tide’s true freshmen have locked down consistent roles.

Transfers

Perhaps the most obvious reason for Alabama’s decreased freshman usage this season has been the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide brought in five college transfers this offseason, allowing it to fill holes that might have otherwise been plugged by true freshmen. After suffering a pair of transfer departures in the secondary toward the end of spring camp, Alabama reached into the portal and plucked UAB safety Jaylen Key as well as Lousiana-Laffayette cornerback Trey Amos. Both have seen significant playing time over the first three games. Key has logged 190 total snaps, starting all three games at safety while also serving on the kickoff coverage, punt coverage and punt return teams. Amos has appeared in 107 snaps, coming off the bench on defense while taking part in the kick coverage, punt coverage, punt return and field goal/extra point blocking units. Alabama was also able to fill one of its two starting openings at inside linebacker with Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall while adding another starter at tight end by bringing in C.J. Dippre from Maryland. Meanwhile, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchnner started at quarterback during last week’s win at USF. “Now they’re actually getting stronger because now they can, versus the old days, they can go pluck guys like Jaylen Key and find starters other places,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said when asked Wednesday about preparing for Alabama. “... So they’re even more challenging personnel than ever.” Outside of Downs, the only two true freshmen to net defensive snaps for Alabama this season have been Smith (21) and Mitchell (6). Had Amos or Key not joined the team, perhaps it would have opened a door for someone like five-star cornerback Dezz Ricks or fellow Rivals100 defensive back Jahlil Hurley.

Handling the waiting game

Explaining the lack of freshman playing time is one thing, dealing with it is another. Following last weekend’s sloppy win over USF, Alabama held a players-only meeting Sunday, as the team aired its grievances while putting an emphasis on togetherness. While Alabama players didn’t share the specifics of that meeting, it wouldn’t be surprising if playing time was a topic mentioned. During his Monday press conference, Nick Saban noted a bit of frustration and lack of focus from his team over the weekend. Along with taking responsibility for his role in preparing the team, the head coach also stated the importance of his players buying into their jobs on the field. “I think as time goes on and the season goes on, everybody’s role gets a little more clearly defined,” Saban said. “Some guys may be disappointed in their role, but they have to buy into that if they wanna make a contribution to the team in a positive way, whether it’s on special teams or being a player that gets an opportunity because somebody’s down, whatever that might be.” As a true freshman, the transition from high school stardom to a significantly lesser college role can be a lot to handle. Following last weekend’s win over USF, Justice Hayne’s father, Verron took to social media, dispelling notions that his son was injured while questioning his lack of playing time. Despite joining Alabama as the top-rated back in this year’s class and putting together a standout performance in the offseason, Justice has taken part in just 11 offensive snaps this season. He’s made the most of his limited time on the field, averaging a team-leading 7.5 yards per attempt on four carries. However, the majority of the workload in Alabama’s backfield has been split between seniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. Wednesday, Saban said he hopes to get Justice and sophomore Jam Miller more action moving forward, stating the two young backs are “both ready to play.” However, it’s yet to be seen how those opportunities will unfold as the team moves into SEC play. In the meantime, Justice and the rest of Alabama’s freshmen will have to wait patiently for their turn. “Keep competing,” Williams said when asked about his message to the younger backs. “Tuesdays, Wednesdays, those are our most physical days. Compete, like I said. “Those guys are great guys. They do the right thing on and off the field, schoolwork. Everything is all combined together. And we tell them, ‘Whenever your time comes, it comes.’ Like I said, it doesn’t matter who’s on the field. Those guys can gout out and play right now if they have to, and they know what to do.” Senior receiver Jermaine Burton shared a similar message when asked about how he prepares some of the younger players in his unit. “As a young guy, it’s going to be like that sometimes,” Burton said. “You can have the bubble guts, you can be a little nervous or whatever. It’s honestly just the best way to stay locked in and stay focused and wait your time because everyone’s time comes at a moment, and are you going to be ready? And have you been doing everything to be ready for this position? So if your time hasn’t come yet as a young guy, it’s definitely going to come, so you have to make sure you’re prepared for it.”

Is freshman playing time even that important?

Given today’s age of transfers and roster turnover, its worth considering whether or not Alabama’s decreasing freshmen reps even matter. A staple of Saban’s approach has always been to play the best players. And if Alabama can get those through the portal, wouldn’t it make sense to lean toward experienced options? Yes and no. “If we don’t have to play freshman before they’re ready to play I think that’s probably a good thing for our team,” Saban said Wednesday. “But I also like to see the growth of the young players as freshmen so that when they do get an opportunity to play they’ll be able to take advantage of it.” Moore, who started 10 games over 12 appearances during his freshman season in 2020, said being thrown into the fire early in his career came with struggles but ultimately accelerated his growth as a player. “It helped with my development a lot because I had to grow up real quick” he said. “Just playing college football at the biggest stage, it can kind of be an eye-opener for a young guy.” In his fourth season at Alabama, Moore is now the Tide’s most experienced defensive back with 23 career starts in the system. That’s an advantage, a transfer can’t provide. “I feel like I can relate to [the younger players] by telling them to just like ‘Just calm down. You got this. Just go over your plays and everything,’” Moore said. “I can tell them to hit me up with anything, any questions they have. If they need to learn how to watch film or anything like that, you can always come to me.” “But I’m always giving my young guys advice. Even the young guys who aren’t playing as much, I just tell them to keep working. Just keep working. You never know when your time is going to come.”

Should Alabama be concerned?