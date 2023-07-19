NASHVILLE- Alabama football coach Nick Saban took his turn in front of the SEC Media on Wednesday at SEC Media Days and he had many things to share ahead of an interesting season for the Tide. The quarterback competition between presumptive favorites Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner was the most addressed topic of the day. We take a look at what Saban had to say about that competition as well as three other big topics from his time at the media podium.

1. THERE ARE NO FAVORITES FOR THE QB BATTLE

Saban was clear from the jump that the quarterback battle will be wide-open going into camp and the staff do not have a favorite. This should surprise no one that has followed Alabama football for more than five minutes. “Our team seems to be pretty hungry this year and motivated, like all teams, we probably have some issues that are created by graduations and people leaving the program. Obviously, the No. 1 that people are most interested in is the quarterback. We had a great quarterback, won a Heisman trophy. Bryce (Young) did a fantastic job for us,” Saban said. Going into Fall Camp, Saban indicated it is a three-horse race with Milroe, Simpson, and the newcomer Buchner. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has a prior connection with Buchner having coached him at Notre Dame. “So we have three guys that are competing for that position right now. All of those players are getting better, and it's important for us that all those players get better. I don't think anybody has actually separated themselves yet to this with them and I don't think it's something that we are trying to rush,” he said. Saban used the analogy of baking a cake to illustrate the patience he plans to have with selecting a quarterback ahead of the season opener against Middle Tennessee State. “I used the analogy earlier, Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world, and I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, "When is this cake going to be done? When is this cake going to be done?" She said, "If I don't let it go through and take it out of the oven too soon, it will turn to mush and it won't be a really good cake," he said. "So I think we have to sort of let this develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves and all the players are working hard. They all have a good attitude. They are all competing well."

2. SABAN IS VERY PLEASED WITH REES AND NEW DC KEVIN STEELE

Saban surprised many in college football when he tapped Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to replace Bill O'Brien who departed for the NFL in the offseason. Kevin Steele was brought back for his third stint with the Tide and second as defensive coordinator replacing Pete Golding (Ole Miss) and Charles Kelly left for Colorado to be the Buffaloes defensive coordinator. Steele took over as the sole defensive coordinator and Robert Bala joined the staff as inside linebackers coach. "We have some new coaches that I've been asked about, two new coordinators, which it's always the most difficult to replace people on your staff that are in positions of leadership. But Tommy Rees is a bright young guy who has done a really, really good job, players relate well to him. He relates well to them. He's a good presenter. He's very bright and understands the game conceptually very, very well and has done a really good job of implementing our offense and adding to it things that I think will benefit us in the future," Saban said. Steele was Saban's first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007 bringing things full circle defensively.

"Kevin Steele was a long-time defensive coordinator in this league and has coached with us a couple of times before, and he knows the system. He knows what's expected. And Rob Bala is a new inside linebackers coach," he said. Changing coordinators is a common occurrence for Saban at Alabama as his coaching tree continues to grow and he said he has a check list of things he looks for when making those hires.

"I think the most important thing is probably relationships. When you're a coordinator, you're in a leadership position for the players on that side of the ball. So to have good relationships in terms of how you present, how you motivate, and the players trusting and respecting in the things that you're trying to implement in the things that we do; that they trust and believe that that's going to help them be successful, so that's No. 1," he said. "No. 2, we have tried to mitigate the changes that a new coordinator would create for players by trying to keep the same system, and that's a little challenging, sometimes when you have new coaches because they have to learn a certain amount to be able to implement the system so it doesn't change completely for the players. But I'm really pleased with the two new coordinators that we have. Kevin Steele obviously has been with us before, so he understands the program and the expectation." Saban had major praise for his new offensive coordinator as well.

"Tommy Rees is one of the brightest young guys that I've seen in a long time in this business and he's been a great addition and brought a lot of positives to the offensive side of the ball in terms of his ideas and how he relates to players, how he presents to players, his energy and enthusiasm on the field has been contagious. I think I see a great trust in our players with Tommy and what he tries to do from a leadership standpoint on offense."

3. SABAN EXPLAINS WHY TONY MITCHELL IS STILL ON THE TEAM

Freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested back in the spring and his status going forward remained a big question until Saban and the Alabama administration cleared him to return to the team after he was given probation following his arrest. Saban said that he made a mistake and has been paying for it since his arrest in various manners with both internal punishment as well as punishment from the legal system. He said he believes in giving second chances and Mitchell thus far has held up his end of the bargain. "I think there's probably some occasion where most of us in this room, including myself, did something in our life that probably wasn't a great choice and a great decision. And we always want to try to create a path for players who have made a mistake to get a second chance, but also to help educate them on what they can learn from the poor decision or judgment that they actually made. And hopefully, those things don't affect other people. I think it's much more serious when those things affect other people," he said. And so hopefully the penalties and the time missed and the education received are all going to be beneficial to the learning experience of this young man so that he has an opportunity to get an education, become a better person that has a better chance to be successful in life and also can contribute to the team." When dealing with teenagers, Saban said he believes in allowing a chance for redemption, and Mitchell is getting his chance now. Not every player has been able to live up to Saban's standard or make the most of a second chance and those players have been dismissed from the program.

"There's a process that we try to go through when we can give players a second chance. If players continue to make mistakes over and over and over and over and don't seem to learn and make progress, they will lose the respect of their teammates. And I think that when that occurs, then maybe it would be better if a guy was not involved in the program and would take the opportunity someplace else. But that hasn't happened with Tony Mitchell."

Gibbs posted 1,370 yards from scrimmage last year for the Tide coming over via the portal (Andrew Wevers/USAToday)

4. SABAN VIEWS THE PORTAL AS FREE AGENCY RATHER THAN A RECRUITING PHILOSOPHY