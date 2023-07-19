Four things we learned from Nick Saban at SEC Media Days
NASHVILLE- Alabama football coach Nick Saban took his turn in front of the SEC Media on Wednesday at SEC Media Days and he had many things to share ahead of an interesting season for the Tide. The quarterback competition between presumptive favorites Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner was the most addressed topic of the day.
We take a look at what Saban had to say about that competition as well as three other big topics from his time at the media podium.
1. THERE ARE NO FAVORITES FOR THE QB BATTLE
Saban was clear from the jump that the quarterback battle will be wide-open going into camp and the staff do not have a favorite. This should surprise no one that has followed Alabama football for more than five minutes.
“Our team seems to be pretty hungry this year and motivated, like all teams, we probably have some issues that are created by graduations and people leaving the program. Obviously, the No. 1 that people are most interested in is the quarterback. We had a great quarterback, won a Heisman trophy. Bryce (Young) did a fantastic job for us,” Saban said.
Going into Fall Camp, Saban indicated it is a three-horse race with Milroe, Simpson, and the newcomer Buchner. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has a prior connection with Buchner having coached him at Notre Dame.
“So we have three guys that are competing for that position right now. All of those players are getting better, and it's important for us that all those players get better. I don't think anybody has actually separated themselves yet to this with them and I don't think it's something that we are trying to rush,” he said.
Saban used the analogy of baking a cake to illustrate the patience he plans to have with selecting a quarterback ahead of the season opener against Middle Tennessee State.
“I used the analogy earlier, Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world, and I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, "When is this cake going to be done? When is this cake going to be done?" She said, "If I don't let it go through and take it out of the oven too soon, it will turn to mush and it won't be a really good cake," he said. "So I think we have to sort of let this develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves and all the players are working hard. They all have a good attitude. They are all competing well."
2. SABAN IS VERY PLEASED WITH REES AND NEW DC KEVIN STEELE
Saban surprised many in college football when he tapped Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to replace Bill O'Brien who departed for the NFL in the offseason. Kevin Steele was brought back for his third stint with the Tide and second as defensive coordinator replacing Pete Golding (Ole Miss) and Charles Kelly left for Colorado to be the Buffaloes defensive coordinator. Steele took over as the sole defensive coordinator and Robert Bala joined the staff as inside linebackers coach.
"We have some new coaches that I've been asked about, two new coordinators, which it's always the most difficult to replace people on your staff that are in positions of leadership. But Tommy Rees is a bright young guy who has done a really, really good job, players relate well to him. He relates well to them. He's a good presenter. He's very bright and understands the game conceptually very, very well and has done a really good job of implementing our offense and adding to it things that I think will benefit us in the future," Saban said.
Steele was Saban's first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007 bringing things full circle defensively.
"Kevin Steele was a long-time defensive coordinator in this league and has coached with us a couple of times before, and he knows the system. He knows what's expected. And Rob Bala is a new inside linebackers coach," he said.
Changing coordinators is a common occurrence for Saban at Alabama as his coaching tree continues to grow and he said he has a check list of things he looks for when making those hires.
"I think the most important thing is probably relationships. When you're a coordinator, you're in a leadership position for the players on that side of the ball. So to have good relationships in terms of how you present, how you motivate, and the players trusting and respecting in the things that you're trying to implement in the things that we do; that they trust and believe that that's going to help them be successful, so that's No. 1," he said. "No. 2, we have tried to mitigate the changes that a new coordinator would create for players by trying to keep the same system, and that's a little challenging, sometimes when you have new coaches because they have to learn a certain amount to be able to implement the system so it doesn't change completely for the players. But I'm really pleased with the two new coordinators that we have. Kevin Steele obviously has been with us before, so he understands the program and the expectation."
Saban had major praise for his new offensive coordinator as well.
"Tommy Rees is one of the brightest young guys that I've seen in a long time in this business and he's been a great addition and brought a lot of positives to the offensive side of the ball in terms of his ideas and how he relates to players, how he presents to players, his energy and enthusiasm on the field has been contagious. I think I see a great trust in our players with Tommy and what he tries to do from a leadership standpoint on offense."
3. SABAN EXPLAINS WHY TONY MITCHELL IS STILL ON THE TEAM
Freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested back in the spring and his status going forward remained a big question until Saban and the Alabama administration cleared him to return to the team after he was given probation following his arrest.
Saban said that he made a mistake and has been paying for it since his arrest in various manners with both internal punishment as well as punishment from the legal system. He said he believes in giving second chances and Mitchell thus far has held up his end of the bargain.
"I think there's probably some occasion where most of us in this room, including myself, did something in our life that probably wasn't a great choice and a great decision. And we always want to try to create a path for players who have made a mistake to get a second chance, but also to help educate them on what they can learn from the poor decision or judgment that they actually made. And hopefully, those things don't affect other people. I think it's much more serious when those things affect other people," he said. And so hopefully the penalties and the time missed and the education received are all going to be beneficial to the learning experience of this young man so that he has an opportunity to get an education, become a better person that has a better chance to be successful in life and also can contribute to the team."
When dealing with teenagers, Saban said he believes in allowing a chance for redemption, and Mitchell is getting his chance now. Not every player has been able to live up to Saban's standard or make the most of a second chance and those players have been dismissed from the program.
"There's a process that we try to go through when we can give players a second chance. If players continue to make mistakes over and over and over and over and don't seem to learn and make progress, they will lose the respect of their teammates. And I think that when that occurs, then maybe it would be better if a guy was not involved in the program and would take the opportunity someplace else. But that hasn't happened with Tony Mitchell."
4. SABAN VIEWS THE PORTAL AS FREE AGENCY RATHER THAN A RECRUITING PHILOSOPHY
Some coaches are using the transfer portal to transform their roster every year, but Nick Saban still wants his program to grow organically through the recruitment of high school players. Instead of chasing every transfer, Saban views it like a pro team adding key players via free agency to fill out a spot where they lost a player early to the draft or they could potentially upgrade.
This past cycle they added Buchner at quarterback from Notre Dame, former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall, and former UAB defensive back Jaylen Key via the portal.
"We've continued to try to build our team through recruiting quality high school talent and we use the portal sort of as you would use free agency in the NFL," he said. "When we feel like we have a need at a position, we look and see if anybody is available in the portal that would help us at that particular position, and I think this year, we brought five guys in from the portal to complement. I think we had like 28 freshmen maybe to go with that."
Adding experience is also key for Saban when it comes to looking at the portal, but he wants guys who will compete for a starting job and not just depth pieces when he adds someone from the portal.
"I do agree with you that having experienced players if they are the right kind of guys and they are the right kind of people, and they understand the culture of what you're trying to accomplish can be very beneficial to your team. But I think those players need to play if they are in the transfer portal and we should need them to play," he said.
The high-water mark for Saban when it comes to the portal is former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and his performance last year that led to him being a high first-round pick.
"There should be some need at their position so they have an opportunity to be able to contribute, and I think that's the case in most positions where we took guys this year out of the portal. Jahmyr Gibbs was a great example of a guy out of the portal who made a significant contribution to our team a year ago," he said. "But the team has to be willing to embrace those players, which our team has always done a really good job of, and they have done the same this year."