Four-star Zymear Smith commits to Alabama
Four-star Zymear Smith just finished up a visit to Alabama and decided he saw everything he needed to see. The speedster out of Ridgely (Md.) North Caroline had previously been looking at scheduling visits to Penn State, Georgia, and Tennessee in addition to other official visits.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I just got to see it," Smith said. "I went down there and I saw it for myself and I fell in love with it.
"I just knew it was time," he said. "I saw everything and was talking with all the coaches. It's just a whole bunch of love. I just got that feeling."
RIVALS' REACTION
Smith is one of the fastest prospects on the East coast and he could line up on either side of the ball at the next level. Alabama will likely look to start him out on in the secondary. Smith's raw physical talent was extremely attractive to teams around the country. Alabama landing his commitment shortly after his visit to Tuscaloosa is a gut punch to teams who were hoping to get him on campus in the coming weeks and months. It will be hard for any team to pry Smith away from the Crimson Tide.