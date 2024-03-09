Four-star Zymear Smith just finished up a visit to Alabama and decided he saw everything he needed to see. The speedster out of Ridgely (Md.) North Caroline had previously been looking at scheduling visits to Penn State , Georgia , and Tennessee in addition to other official visits.

"I just got to see it," Smith said. "I went down there and I saw it for myself and I fell in love with it.

"I just knew it was time," he said. "I saw everything and was talking with all the coaches. It's just a whole bunch of love. I just got that feeling."