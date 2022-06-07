Four-star WR Cole Adams goes in-depth on Alabama official visit

Cole Adams, four-star wide receiver from Owasso High School in Oklahoma, returned to Tuscaloosa this past weekend for an official visit. Adams received an offer from the University of Alabama earlier this year before taking his first visit on March 5. He was joined by his parents, brothers and his father's fiancée.

"They all loved it," Adams stated after the official visit weekend at Alabama. "We're all new to this so it really just surprised all of us with everything they can do. I think the best part of the visit was just getting closer with the staff and Coach Saban.

"Obviously, it's cool to see how cool the facility is and the amount of money and work that goes into it, but just getting the opportunity to get closer with the coaches on this visit was great.

“They didn't have to say a whole lot that I didn't already know. They said I'd be a great fit for them and really like the way I play the game. This weekend was more about getting to know the coaches on a more personal level."

The connection with the Alabama staff starts with position coach Holmon Wiggins. Adams said the two have "something special going on" after they spent a lot of time together during the weekend. He also connected with an Alabama quarterback who hosted Adams throughout the visit.

"My host was Ty Simpson," he said. "He's an absolute great guy. We had a lot in common and just talked a bunch. I met a couple of his teammates and the other player hosts, so it was a good time to get to know some of the players."

There is never any shortage of food during official visit weekends. Adams noted there was never an instance when he felt hungry from all the food provided. It started at local restaurant, Five, on Friday night and was capped off with brunch at Coach Saban's home on Sunday which Adams described as "such a surreal moment."

Adams enjoyed the academic tour and learning about different programs Alabama has to offer. He has yet to decide on a major, but said, "I know they would have my back all the way through the process no matter what it is. They are huge in academics which I love because football can’t last forever, so we need that degree.”

A decision is expected prior to the start of his senior season. Alabama is in a very strong position after his visit with the Tide, but more visits will take place this month. Adams will take an official to Oklahoma this weekend. The Sooners offered the in-state star a few weeks ago. He will also officially visit Arkansas on June 17-19.

"I feel great about Bama after this visit," he said. "There's nothing I don't like about them, honesty. Not only the football side of things, but also the academic side of it. It was an absolute great experience.

"I have OU this upcoming weekend then Arkansas the next. I am pretty excited about both of those as well. I’m gonna let these officials all take place before I talk with the family about it all."

