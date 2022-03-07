Four-star WR Bryson Rodgers sees great opportunity at Alabama

Bryson Rodgers, four-star wide receiver from Wiregrass High School in Wesley Chapel, Florida, returned to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for his third experience with the University of Alabama. Rodgers has seen a heavy amount of attention from Alabama for several months which included a visit to his high school from Coach Saban in January.

"It was really good time," Rodgers said after the Junior Day visit. "I got a chance to go with my mom, who went to a game there with me this past season, and my 7-on-7 coach. A few others players on my 7-on-7 team were also there (Troy Bowles, Dijon Johnson, Eugene Wilson).

"It was great just seeing more of the roots of the Alabama culture, the facilities, the coaches and learning more about what all they have to offer. It was great just seeing all the different personalities. I've been for the game day experience. This was more of the academic-side and seeing the facilities.

"My mom loved the visit. I would say my favorite part of the visit was just getting to talk to the new coaches and seeing the different personalities. It was good to meet with them on a different level. It was also great to see the great opportunities they provide for career development; just more eye-opening things."

Rodgers also said he enjoyed seeing all the different areas of Alabama’s campus which gives him an idea of his potential surrounding for the next three-four years. It was also a great to spend time with Nick Saban.

"Our conversation was more about personal things," he said about the meeting with Coach Saban. "We talked about life and just being a man. He talked about how the University of Alabama can help you with their career development classes. He talked about the opportunities I will have at Alabama. It was really more about just being a good man and a football player."

The 6-foot-2, 178-pounder said Alabama sees him having a similar role in the offense as a former Tider who won the Heisman Trophy.

"I've had most of my questions answered," Rodgers said. "I've been there three times now. I just wanted to know how I would be used in the offense. I know Alabama always has great quarterbacks and a good offensive line. It's just been more about how they would use me.

"They see me definitely in a DeVonta Smith-type role. They can line me up really anywhere on the field. They feel like they can put me anywhere to make plays. They would love to get me there early and start learning the system."

Rodgers said his next visit to Alabama will be for an official. He has developed a strong bond with Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and looks forward to the return trip to Tuscaloosa for the red carpet treatment.

"I love it," he said about his interest in Alabama. “I feel like it's a great opportunity. I am very honored to even have the opportunity to play there. I love it there. I will definitely be back for an official, either in April or this summer. I want to get the full 100-percent experience.

"What stands out to me about Alabama is they know how to play football. You can get set for life playing for a prestigious program like that. They do what they do on the field, but they can also help set you up for success off-the-field."

Rodgers will visit Ohio State on Tuesday for his first visit with the Buckeyes. He has an unofficial visit to Florida on March 15 and Georgia on March 18.

Watch junior season highlights!



