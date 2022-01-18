Four-star TE from California talks offer from Alabama

Cooper Flanagan, four-star tight end from De La Salle High School in Concord, California, received an offer from the University of Alabama earlier this month. He is the second Notre Dame commitment to receive an offer from Tide in the last few weeks joining Rivals100 defensive end Keon Keeley who is scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa next weekend.

"The Alabama offer was awesome," Flanagan said. "I was super honored to be recognized by this program. Coach Saban and his team are unreal. All of my communication (so far) has been with Coach Wiggins.

"He's a great guy. I think he feels like I would be a good fit physically, being almost 6-6, 240 right now helps. I think he feels my overall blocking and ball-skill ability with yards after catch makes me a good fit for Alabama football."

Flanagan has never been to Alabama, but his family roots spread across the country. His mom is from Maryland while his dad is from New Jersey. His older brother is a sophomore at Clemson.

"No plans right now, but I feel like I need to at least visit at some point," he said when asked about visiting Tuscaloosa. "My parents are from the East Coast, and we have family in the South so the visit will be easy. Maybe sometime this summer, but need to talk with coach about that too."

Alabama linebacker Henry To'oto'o is the only player on the Tide's roster who played at De La Salle High School. The West Coast prospect has watched a lot of Alabama football games through the years.

"My family and I watch every game," Flanagan said. "We have the SEC Network. I do watch their tight ends play. Not a ton of catches currently in their system, but still play a real active role.

"Their offense looks like an NFL-type of offense for sure. They used the one tight end (Cam Latu) in the championship game. He had a great touchdown too."

Flanagan said he is also hearing regularly from Cal, Michigan, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. He said his commitment to Notre Dame is pretty solid at this time.