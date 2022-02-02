Four-star safety loved everything about Alabama, plans return trip

Joenel Aguero, four-star athlete from St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, played his junior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He has returned home to the Northeast where he will finish his high school career.

Aguero is a top target for several prestigious programs including Alabama. He visited Tuscaloosa last summer and has remained in contact with the Tide coaching staff. He is also close with new Alabama defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson.

He spent time with Coach Robinson along with several others for Junior Day this past weekend.

"To be honest, I loved everything about it," Aguero said. "It was my second time visiting, and I'm already starting to feel comfortable with the place and the coaching staff, especially Coach T-Rob.

"He was recruiting me back at Miami, so we already had a great relationship. I would say he is definitely one of the coaches I'm closest with."

Alabama is recruiting Aguero to play safety. He measured 6-foot, 206-pounds during the unofficial visit. He was joined by his parents who have also visited Alabama twice. The family will return for another visit sometime in March.

"I love the coaching staff," he said. "I think they have the best DB coaches in college right now which is very important to me. My mom and dad went down there with me. They love it.

"Coach Saban was talking about how Bama was the best place to get developed as a player. He also talked to me about how much he loved my game. He feels that if I come to the University of Alabama that I will be in the league in the next three years."

Aguero will return to Alabama in March. He also plans to visit Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M this spring. He said the best part of his recent visit was, "how much love the coaches had for me." He also really likes what Alabama can do for him on-and-off the field.

"I like how they develop their players," he said. "I also like how much Coach Saban is invested in his players, the great facilities they have and the school system. It's all-around great."

Aguero also hung out former IMG Academy linebacker Jihaad Campbell who told him that Alabama, "was the best decision he ever made and that it was just like IMG."