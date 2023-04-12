Here is what Gipson had to say about each program and why each could land his eventual commitment.

Lancaster (Texas) four-star safety Corian Gipson released his top five on Wednesday afternoon as Alabama , Clemson , Ohio State , TCU and Texas make the final cut for one of the nation's top defensive backs.

Alabama - "I knew from going to the camp that they work hard, it's different. The head coach is hands on with the defensive backs which is even better."

Clemson - "They have a great atmosphere, the fanbase. The coaching staff has been consistent, my position coach has been there for 11 years. He's good on development and they have great connections for life after football."

Ohio State - "It's a winning program and I want to be around someone that's winning. They recruit the top receivers in the nation so if I go there, I'd be going against some of the best every day in practice."

TCU - "TCU is really my hometown, I'm from Fort Worth. I can't go wrong putting them in there. The coaching staff did some great things this past season. They have eyes on them, for sure. (Safeties coach Carlton Buckels) is my position coach and he's one of the best in college football. Going there, I can be myself."

Texas - "Not too much to say about Texas, it's Texas. They recruit the best out of Texas, I feel like they will have a good season this season. Really been talking to (Steve Sarkisian), we've gotten close. Talking to (special teams coordinator Jeff Banks), (cornerbacks coach Terry Joseph), just keeping the bond and building the relationship."

Gipson has three official visits planned to Clemson (June 2-4), Alabama (June 9-11) and Texas (June 23-25) as of now. He will work in the coming weeks on getting TCU and Ohio State officially on the docket as well before taking those visits ahead of a late summer commitment.

At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Gipson is ranked as the No. 88 recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 6 safety in the country and the No. 13 recruit from the state of Texas.