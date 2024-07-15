One of the nation's top safeties can see the finish line in his recruitment just ahead. CJ Jimcoily, the No. 20-ranked safety in the Rivals250 for the 2025 recruiting cycle out of Tennessee, has locked in a date to reveal his college commitment. The talented four-star safety from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy is set to come off the board on August 8, he tells Rivals. Jimcoily will choose from his four finalists of Alabama, LSU, Stanford and Tennessee.

Jimcoily took official visits out to Stanford and LSU in June following unofficial visits to Tennessee and Alabama earlier on in the spring, including picking up an offer from the Crimson Tide in May. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety and his family relished their time out West seeing Stanford in June. "The academics speak for itself," Jimcoily told Rivals this summer. "It's such a prestigious school with so many opportunities to take from it. I went into it (the January visit) to investigate the academics and what more I could go out of it, from what they're providing to speaking with the coaches and also academic advisors, and talk a lot of business. I really valued that, and for Stanford, football would be the cherry on top of the academics, because that's probably the thing that interests me the most." Jimcoily has some strong connections to the LSU coaching staff and also has family in and around Louisiana. The official visit was an eye-opener for the RIvals250 safety. "It was phenomenal ... I can't even put it into words," Jimcoily previously told Rivals. "One of the biggest things was the communication with all of the different coaches on the staff," Jimcoily continued. "The biggest thing was that family vibe. I had a family connection in Louisiana and this visit solidified that feeling overall."