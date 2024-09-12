Womack and Simmons were both in attendance for Alabama’s Week 2 win over South Florida on Saturday. The Crimson Tide made Womack’s top 10 schools list which he released in August.

“It's just nice being around him. I mean, he tells me all the time where home is and ‘Come to Bama.’ But at the end of the day, he always tells me it doesn't really matter where I go, he’ll still support.”

“I told them, from the first time I stepped on campus when I got my offer, I told him that was a kid they wanted,” Womack told Tide Illustrated . “They took a chance on him and he committed. To be honest, I think I was more proud of him getting that offer than I was about any of my offers because the kid just works so hard and they took a chance on they're not gonna [be disappointed].

Both players star on defense for Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi. While Simmons was a bit of a late riser in 2025, Womack has attracted attention from top schools across the country for a few years now. While Womack has enjoyed his own recruiting process, he said the most satisfying experience was watching Alabama take a chance on his up-and-coming teammate.

The top player in Mississippi in the Class of 2026 doesn’t have to look too far to find an Alabama connection. Four-star safety Bralan Womack has a teammate committed to the Crimson Tide in 2025, defensive lineman London Simmons .

Womack enjoyed his first trip back to Tuscaloosa since July and was able to check in with multiple members of the Alabama staff.

“I pretty much connected with everybody,” Womack said. “It was kind of like I was just at the house. I was just walking around speaking to everybody. I played [Assocaite Director of Player Personel] Eron Hodges in Madden. He beat me. I wasn't really worried about the game. I was worried about the Alabama game.”

Womack assessed that Alabama’s defense “held it down” during the Tide’s 42-16 victory over South Florida. While he acknowledged the offensive struggles, he particularly enjoyed Malachi Moore’s play in the Tide’s secondary.

“Just the position they had him in. He was playing middle post, middle of the field, nobody else back there,” Womack said. “I think he had four solo tackles, which those tackles are the hardest tackles in the game when it's just you and the running back. That gets overlooked often, but I think those were big plays that helped them on defense.”

While Alabama’s 4-2-5 setup puts a higher amount of defensive backs on the field, Womack said his versatility helps him to fit into any position in the secondary. He’s being recruited as a safety by Alabama but is willing to fit into any role depending on where a team needs him to play.

The Alabama staff remains in contact with Womack daily. Among the many staff members he interacted with during his trip were safety coach Colin Hitschler and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Wommack’s message to the blue-chip safety has been “play fast, play physical.”

Womack also sat down with Kalen DeBoer for the first time since his last trip in July.

“We got to meet for the first time since the summer,” Womack said. “It was my first time in his new office. We just talked about life, how life's been going, how my season’s been going.”

Womack’s trip for the South Florida game was his second gameday visit this fall. He was at Texas A&M for its home opener against Notre Dame and came away impressed by the Aggies atmosphere. Womack will get to experience the best that Alabama has to offer in that aspect when he returns for the Georgia game on Sept. 28.

Along with his return trip to Tuscaloosa, Womack has trips scheduled to Mississippi State on Sept. 21 and Ohio State for its game against Michigan for its rivalry matchup against Ohio State on Nov. 30. He will also take gameday trips to Texas and Washington. The Huskies are currently outside of Womack’s top 10 but are making a hard push.

Alabama has made Womack a priority in the 2026 class. The blue-chipper is taking things slow in his recruiting process and said all the teams in his top 10 are contenders currently. However, Alabama getting him on campus for two — and possibly more — visits this fall should serve as a positive sign that the Crimson Tide is standing out in his recruitment.