Four-star receiver has 'very strong' relationship with Alabama Crimson Tide
Malcolm Johnson has yet to step foot on Alabama’s campus, but the four-star receiver is plenty familiar with the Crimson Tide. After securing commitments from two receivers in the 2021 class, Alaba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news