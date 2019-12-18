“It was one of my dream schools,” Williams said. “It’s one of the top schools in the country. You see a lot of running backs in the league that came from Alabama. It was just a big dream that I always wanted to go to Alabama.”

Williams, the No. 9 rated running back and No. 92 player overall in the 2020 class, committed to the Crimson Tide last November and never wavered from that decision. Wednesday’s signing ceremony inside Hueytown High School’s auditorium served as the next step in what he calls a “long-time dream.”

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — There were no charades or suspenseful moments. When Roydell Williams pulled a crimson cap over his head and signed his national letter of intent to Alabama, he put to finishing touches on a recruitment that lacked the roller-coaster twists and turns typically associated with star backs.

During his junior year, Williams set Hueytown’s single-season rushing record with 2,757 yards and 32 touchdowns. This past season, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound back dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him out for two games. Still, he managed to record 1,304 yards and 25 touchdowns on 188 carries while adding 333 yards receiving and two more scores through the air.

“He improved his pass protection his senior year,” said Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson. “I told someone early on that that was his weakness going in. He’s improved on that drastically. His vision and his ability to run behind his blocks is just a gift that he has.”

Williams never swayed from his decision, not even as the Crimson Tide continued to add to its already loaded backfield. Alabama currently has six scholarship running backs — Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr., Keilan Robinson, Trey Sanders, Jerome Ford and Chadarius Townsend — on its roster. The Crimson Tide could also bring in two other backs as it signed four-star running back Kyle Edwards and is projected to flip Oklahoma commit and fellow Rivals100 member Jase McClellan.

Williams said he is aware of all Alabama’s collection of backs but also noted the Crimson Tide’s history of producing top backs and sending them to the NFL.

“It wasn’t intimidating to me,” Williams said. “There’s no thought about who I’m going to sit behind. I’m just looking forward to going over there and work.”

Added Patterson: “That’s just part of his DNA. He’s not a selfish kid. He’s ready to go down there and work and compete and earn his carries.”

Williams will have an instant opportunity to work for those carries as he will be one of more than a dozen players to enroll early at Alabama. The talented back will not participate in any high school all-star games and will instead focus on getting back in the weight room and preparing for the next level.

“Just take baby steps,” Williams said. “Just working my way onto the field, probably on special teams, then work my way into the offense. Get to know all the plays well and stuff like that.”

Williams’ main recruiter was Alabama cornerbacks coach Karl Scott. He’s also developed a strong relationship with running backs coach Charles Huff, who will work with him once he arrives at Alabama.

“We’ve talked a couple times in his office about the depth chart, how everything’s going to work,” Williams said. “Just things like the ‘4th Quarter Program,’ how the running backs work out, the drills and stuff.”

Wiliams said he’s also a part of Alabama’s Class of 2020’s group chat, although he admits he hasn’t posted much in it. Instead, he said he’s looking forward to meeting his new teammates over the coming weeks. Entering Alabama following its first multi-loss regular season since 2010, Williams said he’s confident he and the rest of his class members will make an instant impact for the Crimson Tide.

“It will never ever happen again,” Williams said with a smile. “We’ll step up when we get there. The 2020 class will take over.”



