James Simon's took advantage of the off-season to move closer and closer toward making his college decision. Since March, the four-star running back has had an idea of where he was leaning. On Wednesday, Simon will reveal his college commitment and choose from LSU, Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. Simon and his family have been visiting college campuses for the past two-plus years, and he's ready to take the next step in his recruitment. "I kind of knew where I wanted to go early in the spring, in March," Simon told Rivals of his upcoming commitment. "I knew it was the time and I had been to all the places I wanted to go. I needed to know everything from each school, and I had everything I needed. Going in the spring, I got the real deal as if I were a college student at these campuses. The spring visits gave me what I needed and helped me realize what I needed to do."

The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Shreveport (La.) Calvary returned to see each of his final five schools this spring, including trips to Texas in January and again for the Longhorns' spring game in April. Texas has been a fixture in Simon's recruitment since the jump. "They treated me just as important this spring as when they first recruited me. They never stopped and only continued to push how much they wanted me to join them and have a role in the offense," Simon said. "I knew it wasn't recruiting; it was true relationship building. I liked them a lot as a sophomore, so I knew I had to check them out, and the feeling I got from there was needed." "I'm a priority for them," he asserted.

Simon also returned to Texas A&M, a place he's frequented in the past. This time, however, gave him a firsthand look at how Mike Elko, Trooper Taylor and co. are overseeing the program. "Coach Troop is a big person to talk to, I love his personality, who he is as a person," he started. "Coach (Holmon) Wiggins form 'Bama is great. We had a great relationship. It was good to get there and get a feel for the whole staff."

The Irish have been staples in Simon's recruitment for the long haul as well. The Louisiana blue-chipper hit South Bend in April to reconnect with Marcus Freeman, one of the most active head coaches involved in his process. "Coach Freeman and Coach Deland (McCullough) are two of my favorite coaches out of all of them, and they're definitely one of the tops because they're real, genuine people. I have great relationships with both of them, and it's not very often you have a relationship with the head coach. Coach Freeman recruited me early and Coach Leland is a great, amazing coach."