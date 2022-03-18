Four-star QB Eli Holstein decommits from Texas A&M

"I'd like to thank Texas A&M for giving me the opportunity to achieve my dreams of playing college football," Holstein said in his statement. "Thank you to Coach Fisher and Coach Dickey for all that they have done for me and believing in me. I am still very interested in Texas A&M but with recent coaching changes and new opportunities I'd like to open my recruitment back up. With that being said I am decommitting from Texas A&M and reopening my recruitment."

Holstein will now field offers from multiple major programs, including Alabama where he is coming off a visit on March 5 for the Crimson Tide's Junior Day. LSU's new staff under Brian Kelly and Florida's new staff under Billy Napier are also expected to be contenders now that Holstein is back on the market.

Ranked as the fifth-best pro-style quarterback in the country, Holstein threw for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2021 to go along with 523 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground.



