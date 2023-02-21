"I communicate with them every day," Davis said about Alabama. "They send me little things that I need to know about them. So far, it's a good school."

Of those offers, Oklahoma State , Alabama , TCU , LSU and Texas A&M are some of the programs standing out and staying in contact the most. For Alabama, the Crimson Tide extended an offer on Feb. 1 and have already scheduled Davis out for an official visit on June 16-18.

Beaumont (Texas) United four-star offensive tackle Weston Davis experienced one of the bigger recruiting rises in all of southeast Texas during his junior season as the 6-foot-4, 285-pound trench bully has picked up 14 of his 19 offers since the start of September.

Davis took a gameday visit to LSU for the Southern game this past fall and saw a lot of similarities in Baton Rouge compared to his hometown of Beaumont.

"I went to one of their games and I love their football environment," he said. "I also love the coaching staff."

At TCU, Davis is still getting accustomed to the staff but has enjoyed what he's seen from offensive line coach A.J. Ricker and Sonny Dykes.

"Coach Vicky and Coach Dykes, I love how they play," he said. "They have a nice environment."

Davis has used the time since the end of the season to analyze which schools best fit his personality for potential summer visits.

"I'm just sitting and watching back to see how the coaches are and how the environment is at the schools," he said. "I'm just talking to the coaches that are talking to me."

Davis hasn't been able to dive deep into his offseason work just yet as he is a key contributor for his school's basketball team that's expected to make another run to the state championship.

"I've had basketball," Davis said about his time since the end of football season. "Planning on getting in the weight room after basketball to get bigger and stronger, but basketball really helps my footwork and my conditioning."

Still young in the game of football, Davis has just two seasons of experience in the game. When basketball season wraps up, he plans on focusing in on his technique before his senior season.

"I just need to get more down on the fundamentals of football before I go to college," he said. "I just need to understand more about what I need to do at my position. I've only played 22 games of football my whole life."

At 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Davis is ranked as the No. 140 recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 23 recruit from the state of Texas.