Four-star OT Clay Wedin likes individual approach with the Crimson Tide

Clay Wedin, four-star offensive tackle from Carrolwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, received an offer from the University of Alabama before the start of his sophomore season. He was in Tuscaloosa this past weekend for Junior Day.

"It was a really good visit," Wedin said. "It was my first time on campus. It was definitely something I wanted to do for a while; just to see everything first-hand.

"I am not a huge fan of Junior Days at any school. I typically try to set unofficials up so I have more time to really dig into techniques and philosophies. It’s really hard to do that when the staff is trying to give everyone attention, but this gave me a good feel of what they are about and how I would fit.

"It was good to hear and see how they are extremely individualized with everything. It was something that was stressed in everything—academics, prehab, injury prevention and workout regimens. They go in and find your weaknesses and then attack those to eliminate the deficiencies."

A few coaching staff changes since he received his scholarship offer including the offensive line. Wedlin was originally offered by former Alabama offensive line coach, Kyle Flood. He has always been recruited by Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins and spent time with him during the visit. He also met a few other coaches including Doug Marrone.

"I spent most of the time talking to coach Wiggins, who is my area recruiter, and spent a good amount of time with coach (Todd) Watson who I hadn’t met before," he said. "Mostly just small talk and getting to know each other. I have known coach Wiggins for awhile and love the fact that we are able to be very open with everything. He is a straight shooter, and I respect that a lot.

"I spoke a bit with coach Marrone about some techniques he likes to see, but it was pretty basic stuff. It was nice to put faces to the names and get a sense of their personalities.

“It was the first time I have interacted with Coach Marrone. Knowing he has over 30 years of NFL and college experience is pretty eye-opening. He knows what it takes to get to the level I want to be at and anything he has to say is worth me paying extreme attention to."

The 6-foot-6, 293-pound lineman said Alabama did not discuss where they see him on the offensive front, but he trusts the staff will put him in the best position for success.

"I don’t ever ask because I really don’t care," Wedin stated regarding his future position. "Whatever school I go to will mean that I trust them to put me where it will help the program the most.

"I am not one that has unrealistic expectations because no one truly know what most OL coming out of high school will develop into. I’ll do my part and ensure I can play any position on the line. That helps me be more useful to the program and will also help me become a better player."

Wedin said what he likes the most about Alabama is the "individualized approach instead of a cookie cutter approach to players." He also said the facilities were really nice and enjoyed the campus. Wedin plans to schedule a return visit to Tuscaloosa.