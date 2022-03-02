Four-star OL watches Tide participate in Fourth Quarter program

Wilkin Formby, four-star offensive tackle from Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, wasted little time in visiting Alabama once the dead period came to an end. Formby made the short trek to the Tide's campus on Tuesday for an unofficial visit with the Crimson Tide.

This was Formby's second visit to Alabama since late January when he received an offer from Nick Saban. Formby has been heavily pursued by the local program and things have only intensified since Eric Wolford joining the Tide's staff as its new offensive line coach.

"We spent a lot of time together," Formby said regarding his meeting with Coach Wolford on Tuesday. "We were just catching up and talking about officials. We talked about the next time I am coming up there."

"He's a great coach. I witnessed him break down film with the players. I also went to the Kentucky Junior Day so I had met him before."

Formby spent a lot of time with Alabama's offensive line coach. He also spoke with Coach Saban. The 6-foot-8, 300-pound lineman was eager to watch the Crimson Tide players participate in the 'Fourth Quarter Program'

"The visit was good," he said. "I got to witness the Fourth Quarter (program). It looks intense. Nothing really stood out besides you would have to work on your cardio prior to the fourth quarter so you won't die."

His grandfather, Rod Wilkin, was a punter for Coach Paul W. ‘Bear’ Bryant, and his family resides in Tuscaloosa. Formby's offer sheet includes Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oklahoma, USC, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and several others.

"I was excited because I accomplished a goal of mine which was to get both in-state SEC schools to offer me," Formby said after receiving his offer from Alabama in late January. "It was good to spend time with the great coaches at Alabama as well.

"Coach Saban said he was impressed with my improvement and how I am developing. He likes my work ethic and the way I approach improving myself."