Four-star OL Olaus Alinen commits to Alabama

Olaus Alinen, four-star offensive tackle from Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday morning. His finalists also included Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon. The decision ultimately came down between the Crimson Tide and Hurricanes.

"It's the whole culture," Alinen said after his official visit to Alabama in June. "It's the standard. The standard there is high for everyone. They want you to be excellent in everything you do. They want you to have the right mind-set and be the best version of yourself.

Alinen was coached by his father, Klaus, in Finland before moving to the United States prior to the start of his junior season. He received an offer from Alabama in November after one season of competitive football. He visited Tuscaloosa several times including an official visit with his family last month.

There were rumors of Miami moving the to top of his recruitment despite Alabama being the long-term favorite to land his commitment. Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford played a key role in securing Alinen for the Tide.

"He is a brilliant coach," he said after the visit last month. "He has huge goals for the Alabama offensive line. He wants to have a great class. He wants to build something great. I am excited about continuing our relationship."