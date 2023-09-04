One of the top offensive lineman in the nation, Nicolai Brooks, trimmed his lengthy list of offers down to a final five of Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Iowa and Tennessee Monday afternoon. Prior to dropping his final five, Brooks caught up with Rivals to break down why each of his top schools made the cut.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Georgia: "It’s the dawgs, the are a championship team." Iowa: "Coach (George) Barnnet and (Kirk) Ferentz been in the game for a long time." Tennessee: "Knoxville is different on game day and they have a great coaching staff." Alabama: "They have so many linemen in the NFL." Florida State: "FSU is a school on the come up."

RIVALS REACTION...