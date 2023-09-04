Four-star OL Nicolai Brooks is down to five
One of the top offensive lineman in the nation, Nicolai Brooks, trimmed his lengthy list of offers down to a final five of Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Iowa and Tennessee Monday afternoon.
Prior to dropping his final five, Brooks caught up with Rivals to break down why each of his top schools made the cut.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
Georgia:
"It’s the dawgs, the are a championship team."
Iowa:
"Coach (George) Barnnet and (Kirk) Ferentz been in the game for a long time."
Tennessee:
"Knoxville is different on game day and they have a great coaching staff."
Alabama:
"They have so many linemen in the NFL."
Florida State:
"FSU is a school on the come up."
RIVALS REACTION...
Listed as 6-foot-8 and 385 pounds, Brooks is a physically dominant presence on the offensive line. The physical gifts give him an incredibly high ceiling, and once fully developed in a college weight program, he has a chance to be a mauler at the college level and beyond. These traits have made him one of the most highly sought after players in the nation regardless of position as well as the No. 136 player overall in the 2024 class.
All of his final five schools should be in play, but I would pay close attention to Georgia, Alabama and Iowa here. Brooks had been playing his high school ball in Georgia prior to making the move to Iowa for his senior season, so he is very familiar with the Georgia Bulldog program. He loves Alabama's tradition of sending offensive lineman to the NFL and really values his relationships with the Iowa coaches.
We shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out the offensive tackle's destination as a decision will likely come soon.